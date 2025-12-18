Folate deficiency drives genetic changes linked to lung cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Weill Cornell MedicineDec 18 2025

Genetic alterations lie at the heart of cancer development, but scientists may have been overlooking a powerful driver of these changes—the everyday nutrients that feed our cells.

Folate deficiency: How it can rewrite your genes and fuel cancer

Video Credit: Weill Cornell Medicine

"Most efforts have focused on known carcinogens—like tobacco smoke or radiation," said Dr. John Blenis, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Professor in Cancer Research in pharmacology at Weill Cornell Medicine. "But metabolism has been largely unexplored in this context."

Recently, his lab discovered that low levels of folate, a B vitamin essential for cell growth, can trigger specific genetic changes found in several human cancers, including lung tumors.

"Researchers have known about these genetic changes for many years, but no one knew what caused them," said Dr. Guillermo Burgos-Barragan, instructor in pharmacology at Weill Cornell, who is co-leading this project. "Our data suggests that folate deficiency is a major contributor to lung cancer development and progression."

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, accounting for about 20 percent of all cancer deaths. For decades, scientists have known that smoking is the biggest risk factor for lung cancer. Yet, a mystery remains: why do some who have never touched a cigarette develop the disease while some lifelong smokers never do? Drs. Blenis and Burgos-Barragan may have uncovered part of the answer.

Related Stories

They found that mice fed a folate-deficient diet developed more aggressive, faster-spreading lung tumors and had lower survival rates than those on a normal diet. This provides evidence that dietary folate is a potent modulator of lung cancer progression, affecting both metastasis and survival.

"This is more than just a correlation. We have defined a novel mechanism that outlines how genetic changes occur on a molecular level," said Dr. Blenis, who is also a member of the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell. "Understanding this underlying biology may lead to identification of new drugs and biomarkers for certain cancers."  

More broadly, they established a link between nutrition and specific genetic alterations in cancer, opening new dietary approaches for prevention and treatment. In the future, this may help people at risk of folate imbalance due to diet, genetics, medication or local nutrient deficiencies that arise within tumors. This research, however, is still in the early stages and will require further testing before it can benefit people.

Their work has the potential to change how scientists understand not only lung cancer, but also other cancers that may be linked to metabolism. "This is only the beginning," Dr. Burgos-Barragan said. "We are exploring how folate and other nutrients might cause or prevent genetic changes across different cancer types. Ultimately, we hope to find ways of preventing the initiation of cancer or halting its progression."

Source:

Weill Cornell Medicine

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists map how cinnamon’s bioactives interact with cancer signaling
Next-generation oral SERD therapy lowers the risk of breast cancer recurrence
Acupuncture improves breast cancer survivors' perceived cognitive impairment
Researchers discover the enzyme responsible for chromothripsis in cancer
Menopausal hormone therapy shows no added breast cancer risk for BRCA carriers
Chemotherapy may reduce HIV-infected T cells
Two compounds sourced from cannabis show promising anti-cancer effects
AI model improves recurrence risk stratification in HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
What Americans eat is driving global nutrition research