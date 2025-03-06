New biorobotic arm could lead to wearable device for tremor patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Max Planck Institute for Intelligent SystemsMar 6 2025

It is estimated that around 80 million people worldwide live with a tremor. For example, those who live with Parkinson's disease. The involuntary periodic movements sometimes strongly affect how patients are able to perform daily activities, such as drinking from a glass or writing. Wearable soft robotic devices offer a potential solution to suppress such tremors. However, existing prototypes are not yet sophisticated enough to provide a real remedy.

Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems (MPI-IS), the University of Tübingen, and the University of Stuttgart under the Bionic Intelligence Tübingen Stuttgart (BITS) collaboration want to change this. The team equipped a biorobotic arm with two strands of artificial muscles strapped along the forearm. As can be seen in this video, the biorobotic arm – here dubbed the mechanical patient – simulates a tremor. Several real tremors were recorded and projected onto the biorobotic arm which then mirrors how each patient shakes the wrist and hand. However, once the tremor suppression is activated, the lightweight artificial muscles, which are made of electro-hydraulic actuators, contract and relax in such a way as to compensate for the back-and-forth movement. Now, the tremor can hardly be felt or seen.

With this arm, the team wants to achieve two goals: First, the team sees their biorobotic arm as a platform for other scientists in the field to test new ideas in assistive exoskeleton technology. Together with their biomechanical computer simulations, developers can quickly validate how well their soft artificial muscles perform, thereby avoiding time-consuming and costly clinical testing on real patients – which in some countries is not even legally possible.

Furthermore, the arm serves as a test bed for the artificial muscles the Robotic Materials Department at MPI-IS is well known for in the scientific community. Over the years, these so-called HASELs have been fine-tuned and improved. It is the team's vision for HASELs to one day become the building blocks of an assistive wearable device that tremor patients can comfortably wear to be able to better cope with everyday tasks such as holding a cup.

"We see a great potential for our muscles to become the building blocks of a garment one can wear very discreetly so that others don't even realize the person suffers from a tremor," says Alona Shagan Shomron, a postdoc in the Robotic Materials Department at MPI-IS and first author of a research paper that was published in the journal "Device". "We showed that our artificial muscles, which are based on the HASEL technology, are fast and strong enough for a large range of tremors in the wrist. This shows the great potential of a HASEL-based wearable assistive device for individuals living with a tremor," Shagan adds.

"With the combination of mechanical patient and biomechanical model we can measure if any tested artificial muscles are good enough to suppress all tremors, even very strong ones. So if we ever created a wearable device, we could adjust it to respond individually to each tremor," Daniel Häufle adds. He is a professor at the Hertie Institute for Clinical Brain Research at the University of Tübingen. Among other things, he created the computer simulation and collected the tremor data from patients.

The mechanical patient allows us to test the potential of new technologies very early in the development, without the need for expensive and time-consuming clinical testing on real patients. A lot of good ideas are often not further pursued, as clinical testing is expensive and time-consuming and hard to fund at very early stages of technology development. Our mechanical patient is the solution which allows us to test the potential very early in the development."

Syn Schmitt, Professor for Computational Biophysics and Biorobotics, University of Stuttgart

"Robotics has great potential for healthcare applications. This successful project highlights the key role that soft robotic systems, based on flexible and deformable materials, will play," Christoph Keplinger, the Director of the Robotic Materials Department at MPI-IS, concludes.

Source:

Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems

Journal reference:

Shomron, A. S., et al. (2025) A robotic and virtual testing platform highlighting the promise of soft wearable actuators for wrist tremor suppression. Device. doi.org/10.1016/j.device.2025.100719.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Carbs aren’t the hunger culprit: New research overturns belief that glycemic index drives overeating
Why generative AI is widening the gender gap in academic research
Do sugar substitutes really help? New research reveals their impact on metabolism and gut health
Can parents' diet predict childhood obesity? New research weighs in
Is juicing good for your gut? Research shows surprising microbiome changes
Integrating video capsule endoscopy technology in probiotic research
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Rarity Bioscience AB Partnership Brings Molecular Research to Flow Cytometry
Research shows exercise can delay Alzheimer’s, but there’s a catch

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
The Future of CBD research, marketing, and regulation