PAHO and ORAS-CONHU renew cooperation agreement to strengthen Andean health systems

The signing took place during the 62nd PAHO Directing Council in Washington, D.C., with the participation of PAHO Director Dr. Jarbas Barbosa and ORAS-CONHU Executive Secretary Dr. María del Carmen Calle Dávila.

"This act reflects the mutual trust and determination of our institutions to continue working in a coordinated manner for the health of the Andean peoples," said Dr. Barbosa during the signing ceremony. "Working together in the subregion is essential to advance equity and the well-being of our populations," he added.

The agreement provides that both organizations will continue identifying technical and financial projects and activities in priority areas. They will also jointly promote regional public health policies and deepen technical cooperation among the Andean countries.

The PAHO Director recognized ORAS-CONHU as a strategic partner for Andean integration in health, for the promotion of joint policies, and for cooperation on priority issues. He also thanked ORAS-CONHU for its participation and contributions in the development of the Subregional Cooperation Strategy for South America, which is currently in its final stage and will be a key instrument for guiding joint efforts in the coming years.

Created in 1971, ORAS-CONHU is the subregional health integration body of the Andean Community and coordinates the efforts of six member countries to build regional consensus and address common health challenges. Headquartered in Lima, Peru, the organization also includes nine observer countries: Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Spain, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the Dominican Republic.

Both institutions have also collaborated on South-South cooperation initiatives in areas such as childhood cancer, hematopoietic cell transplantation, reducing inequalities, and strengthening national capacities.

The extension of this memorandum will allow PAHO and ORAS-CONHU to continue their collaboration to address complex health challenges through joint work, to exchange best practices, and to promote more resilient and inclusive health systems in the Andean region.