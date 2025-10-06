PAHO and Haitian government unite to advance health equity and care

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Pan American Health OrganizationOct 6 2025

The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) and the Government of Haiti signed the 2026-2028 Country Cooperation Strategy (CCS), the first cooperation framework of its kind between the two, reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening Haiti's health system and improving health outcomes for all.

The agreement was signed by PAHO Director, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, and Haiti's Minister of Public Health and Population (MSPP), Dr. Bertrand Sinal, during a bilateral meeting at PAHO Headquarters in Washington, D.C., held on the sidelines of the 62nd Directing Council of PAHO.

This occasion marks an important milestone in our collaborative efforts to respond to Haiti's public health crisis and improve access to care amid complex humanitarian and security challenges. The new strategy will serve as a focused three-year framework to guide PAHO's technical cooperation in Haiti, aligned with national priorities and tailored to the country's evolving context and needs."

Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO Director

The Country Cooperation Strategy is a shared, medium-term framework that outlines areas where PAHO/WHO will work with Haiti to improve public health. It guides PAHO's work in the country and is aligned with Haiti's national health goals and global commitments, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Haiti continues to face serious health challenges, humanitarian emergencies and structural vulnerabilities of its healthcare system. These underline the need for a stronger, more resilient health sector—one that can better serve people's needs and adapt in times of crisis.

Related Stories

The CCS 2026-2028 focuses on three strategic priorities to support MSPP's efforts:

  • Strengthening the health system and ensuring universal access to quality health care and services, regardless of financial means;
  • Improving the prevention, control and management of major health issues;
  • Strengthening preparedness and response to health emergencies through a NEXUS Approach—a model that connects humanitarian aid, development efforts, and peacebuilding to better and more sustainably meet the needs of the population.

The Country Cooperation Strategy also takes into account the unique needs of different parts of the country, based on local security, population movements, and availability of health services.

Its development was the result of a wide consultative process involving the Ministry of Health, civil society, and development partners. It reflects Haiti's health priorities and the need for inclusive, coordinated action to protect and promote health.

Through this new CCS, PAHO/WHO reaffirms its commitment to working closely with the Haitian government and its partners to confront major health challenges, ease the burden of communicable and noncommunicable diseases, and strengthen the country's capacity to respond to emergencies. At its heart, the strategy aims to advance health equity, achieve universal health coverage, and improve the well-being of all people in Haiti.

Source:

Pan American Health Organization

Posted in: Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

In hepatitis B vaccine debate, CDC panel sidesteps key exposure risk
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': Public health further politicized under the threat of more firings
How air pollution harms kids’ eyesight, and why clean air makes a difference
What’s more dangerous, road cycling or mountain biking?
Free school meals linked to lower childhood blood pressure
Controversy surrounding Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy
Nirsevimab sharply cuts RSV hospitalizations in U.S. infants during the 2024–2025 season
Alcohol-related mortality in the US surged 89% since 1999

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
WHO releases statement on acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism