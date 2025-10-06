PAHO and Haitian government unite to advance health equity and care

The agreement was signed by PAHO Director, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, and Haiti's Minister of Public Health and Population (MSPP), Dr. Bertrand Sinal, during a bilateral meeting at PAHO Headquarters in Washington, D.C., held on the sidelines of the 62nd Directing Council of PAHO.

This occasion marks an important milestone in our collaborative efforts to respond to Haiti's public health crisis and improve access to care amid complex humanitarian and security challenges. The new strategy will serve as a focused three-year framework to guide PAHO's technical cooperation in Haiti, aligned with national priorities and tailored to the country's evolving context and needs." Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO Director

The Country Cooperation Strategy is a shared, medium-term framework that outlines areas where PAHO/WHO will work with Haiti to improve public health. It guides PAHO's work in the country and is aligned with Haiti's national health goals and global commitments, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Haiti continues to face serious health challenges, humanitarian emergencies and structural vulnerabilities of its healthcare system. These underline the need for a stronger, more resilient health sector—one that can better serve people's needs and adapt in times of crisis.

The CCS 2026-2028 focuses on three strategic priorities to support MSPP's efforts:

Strengthening the health system and ensuring universal access to quality health care and services, regardless of financial means;

Improving the prevention, control and management of major health issues;

Strengthening preparedness and response to health emergencies through a NEXUS Approach—a model that connects humanitarian aid, development efforts, and peacebuilding to better and more sustainably meet the needs of the population.

The Country Cooperation Strategy also takes into account the unique needs of different parts of the country, based on local security, population movements, and availability of health services.

Its development was the result of a wide consultative process involving the Ministry of Health, civil society, and development partners. It reflects Haiti's health priorities and the need for inclusive, coordinated action to protect and promote health.

Through this new CCS, PAHO/WHO reaffirms its commitment to working closely with the Haitian government and its partners to confront major health challenges, ease the burden of communicable and noncommunicable diseases, and strengthen the country's capacity to respond to emergencies. At its heart, the strategy aims to advance health equity, achieve universal health coverage, and improve the well-being of all people in Haiti.