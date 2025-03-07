New clinical study published: Astaxanthin reduces digital eye strain in children

AstaReal ABMar 7 2025

A new study shows that astaxanthin supplementation can improve both acute and chronic digital eye strain in children.

“Astaxanthin supplementation effectively reduced chronic and acute digital eye strain, while enhancing objective measures of visual performance in school-aged children”, the study authors write.

Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS), also referred to as digital eye strain, describes a group of eye- and vision-related problems that result from prolonged computer, tablet, and e-reader and cell phone use. The symptoms include eye strain, headaches, blurred vision, and dry eyes.

The study participants (children) received a daily dose of 4 mg of astaxanthin (AstaReal) for 84 days. The findings indicate a significant improvement in the CVS symptoms compared with placebo, demonstrating a 20 percent reduction in symptoms. The results also showed a 27 percent improvement in visual fatigue as well as improved stereopsis and pupillary light reflexes after the trial period.

The study authors underscore the benefits of astaxanthin in pediatric visual health and performance:

“While previous studies focused on adults, this study examined astaxanthin’s effects on developing eyes [in children]”.

The study included 64 children in the age group of 10-14 years who have at least four hours of screen time per day, and experience mild to moderate symptoms of computer vision syndrome (CVS). The study was randomized, double-blind and placebo controlled.

The study was published in the international medical journal Advances in Therapy. Study authors Pankaj Negi and Megha Marwah are employed by AstaReal India Pvt. Ltd, Karen A. Hecht is employed by AstaReal Inc. and Vincent Wood is employed by AstaReal Singapore.

Source:

AstaReal AB

