Exophiala pneumonia identified in immunocompetent woman with lung disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xia & He Publishing Inc.Apr 9 2025

Background

Exophiala, a genus of saprotrophic black fungi commonly found in the environment, is typically associated with cutaneous infections in immunocompromised hosts and rarely manifests as pneumonia. Here, we report the first case of Exophiala pneumonia in Pakistan, occurring in an immunocompetent, middle-aged female with interstitial lung disease.

Case presentation

A 56-year-old female presented with a two-week history of malaise and a cough productive of black sputum. On auscultation, fine crackles were heard in the bilateral posterior middle and lower lung fields. Chest radiography showed features of usual interstitial pneumonia with patchy and dense reticular opacities in the middle and lower lung lobes bilaterally. Bronchoscopy was performed, and bronchoalveolar lavage was sent to the microbiology laboratory for culture. Gram stain findings revealed numerous pus cells, primarily neutrophils, along with septate hyphae, which were also confirmed on potassium hydroxide smear. The results were communicated to the treating physician, and the patient was started on intravenous voriconazole. After four days of incubation at 25°C and 37°C, colonies of mold were observed on the culture, which were identified as Exophiala jeanselmei on Lactophenol Cotton Blue staining. After one week of treatment, the patient showed clinical improvement and was discharged on oral voriconazole with outpatient follow-up.

Conclusions

Bronchoalveolar lavage with an elevated neutrophil count and abnormal pulmonary imaging should be considered characteristic of both bacterial and fungal pneumonia. Cultures must be sent not only for bacterial workup but also for fungal culture, as it employs special techniques and prolonged incubation for the isolation of fungi. Good microbiological acumen and enhanced communication between the lab and clinical teams facilitate appropriate diagnosis and early initiation of therapy.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

Khan, M. A., et al. (2025). Breaking the Mold: A Rare Case of Exophiala jeanselmei Pneumonia in a Patient with Interstitial Lung Disease. Journal of Clinical and Translational Pathology. doi.org/10.14218/jctp.2024.00049.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New guidelines aim to improve diagnosis and treatment of mycoplasma pneumoniae in children
Researchers uncover pathways of bacterial spread in the bloodstream
Night shifts and sleep debt linked to higher infection risk in nurses
Denoised ultra-low dose CT offers safe pneumonia diagnosis for immunocompromised patients
New CRISPR-based test enhances diagnosis of life-threatening fungal infection
Gut microbiota impacts pneumococcal vaccine response in immunodeficient individuals
AI predicts bacterial resistance to antibiotics with high accuracy
New drug strategy targets Staphylococcus aureus toxin to treat pneumonia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Report shows alarming measles resurgence in Europe and US