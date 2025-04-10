Surface light chain expression in B-ALL after myeloma treatment: A unique case report

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Xia & He Publishing Inc.Apr 10 2025

Background

Therapy-related B-lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) following treatment for multiple myeloma is a rare occurrence. Despite its rarity and the lack of recognition by the World Health Organization as a distinct disease entity, previous publications indicate its possible emergence following myeloma treatment.

Case presentation

The patient is a 65-year-old gentleman with a history of IgG kappa multiple myeloma, status post multiple lines of therapy. The patient presented with a fever, and a complete blood count showed cytopenia. Bone marrow morphologic evaluation revealed numerous blasts. Immunophenotypic analysis demonstrated that these blasts were B lymphoblasts, despite MYC and unusual surface kappa light chain expression. A diagnosis of B-ALL with surface kappa light chain expression post-myeloma treatment was made. Ancillary studies indicated that the B-ALL and the previous myeloma were clonally unrelated. Next-generation gene sequencing revealed pathogenic mutations in KDM6A and KRAS.

Conclusions

In summary, we present an interesting case of B-lymphoblastic leukemia with unusual surface light chain expression in a patient who has previously undergone myeloma treatment. This case represents therapy-related B-ALL. Although it has not been categorized as a WHO-recognized disease entity, our case provides additional evidence supporting that myeloma treatment, particularly lenalidomide therapy, is associated with secondary B-ALL. Furthermore, the ClonoSEQ test result in the current case indicates that therapy-related B-ALL is clonally unrelated to the preceding MM. The identification of new predominant clones in follow-up bone marrow samples of myeloma patients should alert clinicians to the possible emergence of a secondary B-cell neoplasm.

Source:

Xia & He Publishing Inc.

Journal reference:

https://www.xiahepublishing.com/2771-165X/JCTP-2024-00046

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

HLA-DRB1 molecule can be a potential target in treating acute myeloid leukemia
New approach in fighting leukemia with double-modified natural killer cells
Digital PCR can reliably quantify stable deep molecular remission of chronic myeloid leukemia
$2.5 Million Grant Awarded to Indiana University School of Medicine, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences to Expand Leukemia and Lymphoma Testing in Africa
Innovative combination of treatments effectively kills acute myeloid leukemia cells
New drug target identified for treating acute myeloid leukemia
GLP-1 drugs may cut risk of leukemia and lymphoma in type 2 diabetes patients
Drug-carrying DNA aptamers offer dual action against leukemia stem cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New function of Exportin-1 discovered in gene transcription