London Lab Live 2025 set to launch as the UK’s flagship event for lab professionals

London Lab Live 2025 will make its debut on 14–15 May 2025 at ExCeL London, offering a major new platform for professionals across the laboratory sector. From pharmaceuticals and biotech to food and beverage, chemicals, and academia, the event is set to become the UK’s central meeting point for scientific innovation and cross-industry collaboration.

Expected to draw more than 3,000 attendees, 100+ expert speakers, and 150+ exhibitors, London Lab Live 2025 will spotlight the latest breakthroughs while encouraging new partnerships across disciplines. As the UK government moves forward with a £20 billion investment in the lab sector, the event arrives at a key moment to explore fresh opportunities and address shared challenges.

A new national hub for the lab community

As part of the internationally recognized Future Labs Live series—which has already brought together thousands of lab professionals across Europe—London Lab Live will highlight the UK’s growing role in science and technology. The event will gather experts from leading research institutions, startups, established laboratories, and universities to exchange ideas, build networks, and explore how their work is evolving.

What to expect

London Lab Live 2025 will feature a dynamic mix of keynotes, panels, and breakout sessions covering pressing topics shaping the future of laboratories. The agenda will spotlight the UK’s leadership in scientific research and delve into advancements in AI, machine learning, and quantum computing. Sustainability will also be a core focus, with sessions dedicated to balancing operational performance and environmental responsibility.

Confirmed speakers include:

Darren Logan, VP of Science Research, Corporate Science & Technology, Mars

Andy Stanford-Clark, (former) CTO & Distinguished Engineer, IBM

Lori Liu, Digital & Automation Director, Homecare R&D, Unilever

Andrew King, SHE & Sustainability Director, AstraZeneca

Ian Brotherston, Interim Deputy Director, Innovation Funding, Innovate UK

Peter Clarke, Director, Global Analytical Sciences, Mondelēz International

Valentina Milanova, Founder & CEO, Daye

Martin Redhead, Associate VP, Exscientia

Juan Ignacio Pascual, Digital Transformation Lead, R&D Finance, Pfizer

Ana Cavalcanti, Professor of Software Engineering for Robotics, University of York

On the exhibition floor, attendees will explore cutting-edge solutions from across the lab value chain, with exhibitors showcasing new tools and technologies built to meet evolving industry needs—and to inspire collaboration beyond traditional boundaries.

Driving innovation through shared insight

London Lab Live is designed for professionals across all lab-related sectors, offering practical insights into boosting efficiency, adopting sustainable practices, and integrating next-gen technologies. The event promotes peer-to-peer learning and encourages idea-sharing across disciplines—breaking down silos to drive smarter science.

“I’m excited to be a part of London Lab Live – the 2025 conference themes are amazing, and I’m looking forward to learning more and connecting with industry experts.” Susan Weatherby, Senior Programme Manager at the Royal Society of Chemistry and member of the London Lab Live advisory board

About London Lab Live

Part of the Future Labs Live series, London Lab Live builds on a legacy of connecting over 3,000 lab professionals annually across Europe. As the UK’s newest addition to the series, it’s set to become a vital space for lab leaders to share knowledge, spark progress, and strengthen the scientific community.

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn has been curating innovation-focused events for more than 30 years, creating spaces where industries connect and ideas grow. With London Lab Live, Terrapinn invites the global lab community to help shape the future—together.

