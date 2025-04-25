Patients with asthma reminded of the increased risk of severe asthma attacks from overusing blue inhalers

This reminder follows updates to product information and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidance for short-acting beta 2 agonists (SABAs), including salbutamol and terbutaline, which are used to relieve sudden asthma symptoms such as chest tightness, wheezing, coughing and breathlessness.

Patients are advised to continue using their daily preventer inhaler as prescribed, and to speak to a healthcare professional if they find themselves needing their blue inhaler more than twice a week.

If asthma symptoms, such as chest tightness, wheezing, coughing or difficulty breathing, worsen or are not relieved by the blue inhaler, patients are advised to seek urgent medical help. Any suspected side effects should be reported to the MHRA via the Yellow Card scheme.

Dr Alison Cave, Chief Safety Officer, MHRA

Advice for asthma patients: