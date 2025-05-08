Study finds early sexual abuse common among male and female survivors

Nearly one out of five women and one out of seven men aged 20 and older globally faced sexual violence as a child, according to a study published in The Lancet today. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle conducted the analysis using the newest Global Burden of Disease research. This is the most comprehensive investigation of the prevalence of sexual violence against children (SVAC) covering 204 locations by ages and sex from 1990 to 2023, while accounting for when people were first exposed to such violence.



Researchers found that among young sexual violence survivors aged 13-24 years, 67% of females and 72% of males reported being first sexually abused during childhood, before the age of 18. Almost 42% of females and approximately 48% of males said their first sexual violence incident occurred before the age of 16. Alarmingly, 8% of female survivors and 14% of male survivors reported being first exposed to sexual violence before 12.

Sexual violence against children is a widespread human rights and public health issue, and the world is clearly failing to end it. The proportion of survivors facing sexual abuse at such a young age is deeply concerning, and we need urgent action from all countries to improve laws, policies, and the ways experts respond." Dr. Emmanuela Gakidou, Senior Author, Professor at IHME

In 2023, the global SVAC prevalence remained high at about 19% for women and almost 15% for men, which was largely unchanged since 1990. Whether the survivors lived in a low-income, middle-income, or high-income country made no difference-the proportion of SVAC was substantial. The countries with the highest female prevalence were Solomon Islands with nearly 43%, Côte d'Ivoire with 32%, Chile with 31%, and Costa Rica and India with almost 31%. The US recorded a rate of nearly 28%, and the UK 24%. For males, the nations with the highest prevalence were Côte d'Ivoire and Bangladesh with 28%, Botswana with 27%, Haiti with 26%, and Nigeria with 24%. The US had a rate of 16%, and the UK about 17%. The super-region with the highest prevalence of SVAC for women was South Asia with nearly 27%, and for men it was sub-Saharan Africa at almost 19%.



"Survivors of sexual violence against children have a higher risk of developing depression, anxiety, substance abuse, sexually transmitted infections, and even asthma. SVAC can also impact their social development, educational outcome, and economic achievement, underscoring the urgent need for effective prevention measures and responsive support systems to mitigate these lifelong consequences." said co-author Dr. Luisa Flor, Assistant Professor at IHME.



The research aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Indicator 16.2.3 and the International Classification of Violence Against Children framework. The high prevalence rates are far above the targets of the SDGs and other international treaties to end abuse, exploitation, trafficking, and all forms of violence against and torture of children.



The study also exposed critical gaps in data collection and inconsistencies in measurement, emphasizing the urgent need for expanded surveillance programs, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Establishing standardized best practices for tracking SVAC can help experts identify the barriers to disclosure, reporting, and care and create better child protection policies.