New recommendations aim to identify children with familial hypercholesterolemia

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Family Heart FoundationSep 23 2025

The Family Heart Foundation, a leading research and advocacy organization, announced the online publication of recommendations from a multidisciplinary panel in the Journal of Pediatrics to promote the early identification of children living with familial hypercholesterolemia (FH). A common life-threatening genetic condition that causes high cholesterol from birth, FH can lead to premature heart attacks and heart disease, if it is not diagnosed until adulthood. Despite national guidelines established in 2011 by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the prevalence of pediatric universal lipid screening remains low, leaving the majority of affected children in the United States at high risk of heart disease decades earlier than those who have not inherited the condition.

The manuscript, titled "Accelerating Guideline Recommended Universal Pediatric Lipid Screening: Launch of the LEAD Pediatric Initiative," highlights strategies that could lead to improved universal guideline-recommended screening implementation. The Family Heart Foundation established the Leveraging Evidence and Data (LEAD) for Pediatric Cholesterol Screening Initiative last year to address current challenges that serve as friction points in providing life-saving screening. The Family Heart Foundation engaged national experts and leveraged feedback from the FH population in the U.S. to identify barriers and develop evidence-based recommendations to improve universal lipid screening outcomes from the perspectives of patients/families, clinicians, and healthcare systems.

Every child in America between the ages of 9 and 11 years of age should get a simple blood test to screen their LDL cholesterol for a serious genetic condition called familial hypercholesterolemia. Many times, families do not understand that the cardiovascular disease that runs through their family for generations can be managed with early diagnosis. The publication in the Journal of Pediatrics lays out concrete actions that can be taken, and on which we have formed partnerships to support families and improve care for children."

Katherine Wilemon, founder and chief executive officer of the Family Heart Foundation

Data published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and in Pediatrics, indicates that only 11% of youth in the U.S. between the ages of 9 and 21 had documented lipid screening, and 30 to 60% of youth with dyslipidemia may be missed by targeted screening alone compared to universal lipid screening.

"Many clinicians do not understand the reason for pediatric lipid screening guidelines that were primarily developed to identify FH, a genetic condition designated by the World Health Organization in 1998 as a public health concern," said Laurence S. Sperling, MD, FACC, FACP, FAHA, MASPC, chief medical officer of the Family Heart Foundation, Katz professor in Preventive Cardiology at Emory University School of Medicine, and professor of Global Health at Rollins School of Public Health. "Early and aggressive cardiovascular disease can be prevented with an FH diagnosis in a child, leading to immediate and appropriate treatment. The goal of LEAD is to significantly impact missed opportunities to save hundreds of thousands of young lives from being cut short or burdened by early cardiovascular disease. The tools created by a working group representing patient, families, clinicians, and health systems as part of the Family Heart Foundation's LEAD initiative and outlined in the Journal of Pediatrics will increase understanding among clinicians and parents about the importance of universal screening."

The journal publication was simultaneously highlighted at the annual Family Heart Foundation Global Summit in Atlanta, in which the findings were shared with medical experts, policy makers, and industry leaders from around the world.

Source:

Family Heart Foundation

Journal reference:

Flyer, J. N., et al. (2025). Accelerating Guideline Recommended Universal Pediatric Lipid Screening: Launch of the LEAD Pediatric Initiative. The Journal of Pediatricsdoi.org/10.1016/j.jpeds.2025.114804

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New findings support low-dose ATG to delay progression of type 1 diabetes
How pandemic puppies changed children’s mental health and family life
New genetic test can help predict how people will respond to weight-loss medications
Radiation from medical imaging linked to higher blood cancer risk in children
New trial demonstrates efficacy of tirzepatide in children and adolescents with type 2 diabetes
Exercise found to reduce artery hardening after weight loss in adults with obesity
Study in Florida finds racial disparities in heart attack treatment
Parents of children with health conditions face added worries as school year begins

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists uncover 53 genetic clues that shape math ability beyond IQ