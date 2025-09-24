Study offers rare insight into experiences of children raised by cardiothoracic surgeons

A new study published in The Annals of Thoracic Surgery, a journal from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS), offers rare insight into what it's like to grow up as the child of a cardiothoracic (CT) surgeon mother, revealing a powerful blend of challenges, inspiration, and resilience.

The study, designed and initiated by Mara Antonoff, MD, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, chair of the STS Council on Member Engagement, and president of Women in Thoracic Surgery (WTS), with contributions from medical student Tanisha Rajah, MS, University of Birmingham Medical School, and Marianna Papageorge, MD, Yale-New Haven Hospital as well as other members of the WTS Research Committee, surveyed adult children (ages 18 and older) of women cardiothoracic surgeons.

While previous research has focused on how a surgeon's career affects spouses or partners, this study is the first to center on the voices of children. Survey respondents shared firsthand reflections on how their mothers' demanding careers affected their upbringing, values, and family dynamics.

Here's a look at the key findings:

88.6% of respondents described their relationship with their CT surgeon mother as overwhelmingly positive.

66.6% cited financial stability as a benefit of their mother's profession.

58.3% viewed their mother as a role model, crediting her with instilling core values like accountability and independence.

41.6% said their mother's career sharpened their critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

At the same time, 41.6% reported that limited time and emotional presence, especially during early childhood, remained a persistent challenge.

What surprised me most was the overwhelmingly positive perspective. While limited time together was often noted by the children of cardiothoracic surgeon mothers, their reflections highlighted pride, admiration, and personal growth far more than strain." Mara Antonoff, MD, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

What the findings mean

Respondents acknowledged the sacrifices made by their mothers, including missed family time and heightened emotional stress due to unpredictable schedules. Yet they also emphasized how witnessing those sacrifices instilled deep respect, resilience, and, in some cases, a desire to pursue a career in medicine themselves.

"This study illustrates how mothers play a pivotal role in shaping their children's values and aspirations, highlighting the critical importance of achieving a healthy work–life balance," said Rajah. "In surgery, prioritizing this balance is essential not only to enable women surgeons to reach their full professional potential, but also to ensure their children can fully benefit from the inspiration and example their mothers provide."

A call for widespread support

Many participants pointed to systemic barriers that made it harder for their mothers to be present during their formative years. Echoing these concerns, the authors called for more widespread implementation of supportive policies by healthcare institutions, such as:

Medically staffed on-site childcare,

Flexible scheduling,

Paid parental leave,

And formal mentorship programs tailored to surgeon-parents.

"The policy changes that would make the largest impact are those that address the greatest challenges for surgeon-parents: time, access, and flexibility," said Dr. Papageorge. "Institutions should provide affordable childcare centers that are available during extended hours and equipped with backup systems and flexible sick policies. And for trainees, flexibility in training duration, fellowship timing, and exam scheduling would help ensure parental leave is a realistic option."

As the number of women entering cardiothoracic surgery continues to grow, the specialty faces a critical opportunity to foster a workplace where professional excellence and parenthood are not mutually exclusive, and where supportive policies and a culture of understanding and flexibility are prioritized.

"These insights directly challenge the outdated notion that a career in cardiothoracic surgery is incompatible with family life," Dr. Antonoff said. "By amplifying the voices of children, we show that surgeon-mothers can have a profoundly positive impact at home and in the specialty."