Study shows how daylight can boost the immune system's ability to fight infections

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of AucklandMay 23 2025

A breakthrough study, led by scientists at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland, has uncovered how daylight can boost the immune system's ability to fight infections.

The team focused on the most abundant immune cells in our bodies, called 'neutrophils', which are a type of white blood cell. These cells move quickly to the site of an infection and kill invading bacteria.

The researchers used zebrafish, a small freshwater fish, as a model organism, because its genetic make-up is similar to ours and they can be bred to have transparent bodies, making it easy to observe biological processes in real time.

"In earlier studies, we had observed that immune responses peaked in the morning, during the fish's early active phase," says lead researcher Associate Professor Christopher Hall, from the Department of Molecular Medicine and Pathology.

"We think this represents an evolutionary response such that during daylight hours the host is more active so more likely to encounter bacterial infections," says Hall.

However, the scientists wanted to find out how the immune response was being synchronised with daylight.

With this new study, published in Science Immunology, and led by two doctoral researchers, neutrophils were found to possess a circadian clock that alerted them to daytime, and boosted their ability to kill bacteria.

Most of our cells have circadian clocks to tell them what time of day it is in the outside world, in order to regulate the body's activities. Light has the biggest influence on resetting these circadian clocks.

Given that neutrophils are the first immune cells to be recruited to sites of inflammation, our discovery has very broad implications for therapeutic benefit in many inflammatory diseases.

This finding paves the way for development of drugs that target the circadian clock in neutrophils to boost their ability to fight infections."

Christopher Hall, Associate Professor, Department of Molecular Medicine and Pathology, University of Auckland

The research was funded through the Royal Society of NZ's Marsden Fund.

Current research is now focussed on understanding the specific mechanisms by which light influences the neutrophil circadian clock.

Source:

University of Auckland

Journal reference:

Du, L. Y., et al. (2025). A light-regulated circadian timer optimizes neutrophil bactericidal activity to boost daytime immunity. Science Immunology. doi.org/10.1126/sciimmunol.adn3080.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How immune resilience and salutogenesis promote disease resistance and longevity
Measles makes a deadly comeback in Europe as vaccine gaps widen
New three-part antivenom cocktail protects against the world’s deadliest snakes
Measles could return to endemic status if US vaccination rates fall further
Eating only wild foods reshapes your gut microbiome in just weeks, study shows
Mpox virus poses rising global epidemic and pandemic threat
New AI tool predicts viral mutations to help future-proof COVID vaccines
Two-week diet swap reveals stark difference: Western vs. African heritage diets on immunity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Why measles is back in the U.S. and what doctors must know now