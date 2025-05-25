Universal rules for designing optimal enzymes

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization (MPI-DS)May 25 2025

In biology, enzymes have evolved over millions of years to drive chemical reactions. Scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization (MPI-DS) now derived universal rules to enable the de novo design of optimal enzymes. As an example, they considered the enzymatic reaction of breaking a dimer into two monomer molecules. Considering the geometry of such an enzyme-substrate-complex, they identified three golden rules that should be considered to build a functional enzyme.

First, the interface of both enzyme and molecule should be located at their respective smaller end. This way, a strong coupling between both of them can be achieved. For the same reason, the conformational change in the enzyme should not be smaller than in the reaction. Finally, the conformational change of the enzyme has to take place fast enough to maximize the chemical driving force of the reaction.

"We built our research on two main pillars," Ramin Golestanian, director of MPI-DS describes the approach. "Conservation of momentum and coupling between the reaction coordinates," he continues. Thus, the researchers expanded the view of a classical 2-dimensional reaction coordinate. Typically, models for enzymatic reactions define an energy barrier that has to be overcome in order for the reaction to take place. 

As in our model we also consider the enzyme dynamics and coupling, we go beyond this existing concept, considering two reaction coordinates. Instead of overcoming an energy barrier, one can now imagine alternative ways to bypass it by taking alternative routes."

Michalis Chatzittofi, first author of the study

These results provide a new basis for the design of molecular machines, avoiding the tedious and technically challenging approach to simulate the dynamics of each atom individually. 

Source:

Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization (MPI-DS)

Journal reference:

Chatzittofi, M., Agudo-Canalejo, J., & Golestanian, R. (2025). Mechanistic rules for de novo design of enzymes. Chem Catalysis. doi.org/10.1016/j.checat.2025.101394.

Posted in: Biochemistry

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mount Sinai launches AI center to revolutionize small molecule drug discovery
Breakthrough research identifies small peptide for psoriasis treatment
New Alzheimer's drug candidate reduces toxic protein and improves memory in mice models
Tampere University licenses drug for Epidermolysis Bullosa to Theravia
Red blood cells drive blood vessel damage in diabetes by exporting toxic vesicles
Guardian molecule found to prevent cancer cells from changing identity
Breakthrough discovery offers hope for treating neurodegenerative diseases
Special class of RNA molecules may provide a new target to treat gastric cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Naturally occurring molecule suppresses appetite and promotes weight loss