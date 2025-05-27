Rural and segregated areas in Virginia face primary care gaps

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Academy of Family PhysiciansMay 27 2025

Background and goal: This study aimed to identify geographic disparities of the primary care workforce in Virginia and factors associated with primary care physician (PCP) access. 

Study approach: Researchers used the 2019 Virginia All-Payers Claims Database to identify PCPs and the number of patients seen by each physician. They then measured how many PCPs each census tract could reach within a 30‑minute drive, flagging tracts with too few as having poor access. Researchers then assessed associations between PCP access and predisposing (age, race), enabling (income, insurance), need and structural (rurality, segregation) factors. 

Main results: 

  • Nearly half (44%) of Virginia's census tracts lacked adequate PCP access.

  • Racial segregation and rurality had the greatest associations with PCP access. Tracts with higher proportions of Black residents had significantly greater PCP access than those with higher proportions of white residents, while rural tracts had significantly less access. 

Why it matters: The findings of this study can guide policymakers in focusing incentive programs and clinic expansions on underserved areas to increase primary care physician access, which may in turn reduce preventable hospitalizations.

Source:

American Academy of Family Physicians

Journal reference:

Shadowen, H. M., et al. (2025) Neighborhood Determinants of Primary Care Access in Virginia. The Annals of Family Medicine. doi.org/10.1370/afm.240331.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

A step toward precision medicine: New drug targets for heart failure
Prescription trends for obesity medications surge, tied to growing interest in GLP-1 drugs
Crafting concise and authoritative healthcare resources
Can AI recognize the signs of depression in people’s voices?
Tomato and fruit juice improve quality of life for kids with asthma
Food-as-medicine could save billions in healthcare costs—here’s what’s standing in its way
AI in medicine: Revolutionary tools, uncertain results
Traditional Chinese medicine targets cholesterol metabolism for cancer treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
WayBetter’s QuitBet app wins digital health award at Society of Behavioral Medicine conference