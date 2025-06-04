LabGenius Therapeutics appoints Dr. Angus Sinclair as Chief Scientific Officer

LabGenius Therapeutics (“LabGenius”) is a drug discovery company combining machine learning (ML) and high-throughput experimentation to optimize complex therapeutic antibodies, including those with multispecific designs. The company today announced the appointment of Dr. Angus Sinclair as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). In this role, Dr. Sinclair will leverage his wealth of drug discovery and development experience to lead LabGenius’ scientific strategy, driving pipeline and platform innovation. Dr. Sinclair succeeds Dr. Gino Van Heeke, the former CSO, who is retiring, and, after ensuring a smooth leadership transition, will continue to support the company as a Scientific Advisor.

Angus joins LabGenius from IGM Biosciences, where, as Executive Vice President, Research, he led the advancement of more than 15 novel, potent antibody-based therapeutics from proof-of-concept, through preclinical development, achieving multiple IND filings. Before this, Angus was Senior Director, Oncology Research at Northern Biologics (assets acquired by Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca), where he directed the validation of novel oncology targets. Previously, Angus held several senior positions at Amgen over a 13-year tenure, including Scientific Director, Oncology Research.

“I’m delighted to welcome Angus to the team,” commented LabGenius’ CEO, Dr. James Field. “He joins us at an exciting time, as our internal programs continue to generate increasingly compelling data. These results, coupled with Angus’ impressive track record of advancing drug candidates into preclinical and clinical development, will help further accelerate the company’s progress. I would also like to express my gratitude to Gino for his unwavering dedication to LabGenius. His expertise and leadership have been instrumental in the discovery and development of the solid tumor-targeting antibodies in our rapidly progressing pipeline.”

The LabGenius team has built an impressive closed-loop discovery platform, EVA, which identifies high-performing antibody designs that address key limitations of current solid tumor treatments, including on-target, off-tumor toxicity. I’m excited to join the company and contribute my expertise to help unlock the full potential of these next-generation antibodies.” 

Dr. Angus Sinclair as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), LabGenius Therapeutics

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
