Transcendental Meditation may offer lasting benefits for heart health in high-risk Black adults

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Maharishi International UniversityJun 5 2025

A newly published randomized controlled trial in Frontiers in Medicine has found that the practice of Transcendental Meditation® (TM) may significantly reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in Black men and women at high risk for heart disease. The study compared TM with a standard health education (HE) program and found a 65% relative risk reduction in cardiovascular events over a 5-year period among those who practiced TM.

Black Americans continue to suffer disproportionately from cardiovascular disease (CVD), driven in part by psychosocial stress. This study-one of the largest of its kind-enrolled 200 Black adults with cardiovascular disease or elevated risk and followed them for up to 14 years. Participants were randomly assigned to either the TM program or a conventional health education program aligned with American Heart Association guidelines.

While both groups showed prevention of atherosclerosis progression measured via carotid intima-media thickness (cIMT), only the TM group demonstrated a statistically significant and sustained reduction in clinical cardiovascular events over 5 and 10 years.

This trial is a significant contribution to addressing racial disparities in cardiovascular outcomes. We found that Transcendental Meditation, a simple, stress-reducing technique, may help prevent heart disease progression and reduce clinical events in a population that is often underserved and at high risk."

Dr. Keith Norris, professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and study's first author

The clinical center for the trial was King-Drew Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. "This is one of the largest and longest studies of its kind," said senior investigator Dr. Robert Schneider, MD, FACC, Distinguished Professor of Integrative Medicine and Health and Director of MIU's Center for Natural Medicine and Prevention. "Our findings replicate and extend earlier NIH-funded research showing that reducing stress through meditation has real, lasting benefits for heart health."

Key Findings: 

  • 65% reduction in cardiovascular events in the TM group vs. the HE group at 5 years
  • Both TM and HE groups prevented progression of cIMT, an early marker of atherosclerosis
  • TM may provide sustainable cardiovascular protection when practiced regularly over time

Related Stories

Study participants in the TM group not only had training during the 12-month intervention, but also benefited from lifetime access to follow-up support, which may have helped sustain their health benefits. In contrast, the HE group did not receive continued support beyond the study period.

The researchers suggest that integrating TM into community-based healthcare programs could provide an accessible, low-cost method for reducing cardiovascular disease in high-risk populations.

Source:

Maharishi International University

Journal reference:

Norris, K., et al. (2025). A randomized controlled trial of meditation and health education on carotid intima-media thickness and major adverse cardiovascular events in Black men and women. Frontiers in Medicine. doi.org/10.3389/fmed.2025.1513699.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Daily bean consumption linked to improved heart and metabolic health
VR-guided meditation helps hospital parents manage stress
Healthy food choices found to be key in reducing heart disease risk
Is a vegan diet the right choice for your child?
Chronic cannabis use linked to significant cardiovascular risks
Transcendental meditation greatly reduces PTSD symptoms, meta-analysis shows
Linoleic acid may help to lower risks for heart disease and type 2 diabetes
Review shows how extra virgin olive oil transforms heart health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers report surge in at-home heart attacks and cardiac deaths since COVID pandemic