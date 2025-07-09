Healthy plant-based diet ilinked with reduced risk of inflammatory bowel disease

WileyJul 9 2025

A large prospective study published in Molecular Nutrition and Food Research reveals that a healthy plant-based diet is linked with a reduced risk of inflammatory bowel disease.

For the study, 143,434 individuals in the UK reported on their dietary intake. During an average follow-up of 14.5 years, 1,117 participants developed inflammatory bowel disease-795 cases of ulcerative colitis and 322 cases of Crohn's disease.

A healthy plant-based diet was associated with an 8% lower risk of ulcerative colitis, and a 14% lower risk of Crohn's disease. An unhealthy plant-based diet was associated with a 15% higher risk of Crohn's disease, with results suggesting that this was in part due to higher intake of vegetable oils and animal fats. Fruits and vegetables were identified as protective factors against inflammatory bowel disease.

Blood analyses suggested that the benefits seen in this study might be explained by the anti-inflammatory properties of plant-based foods.

Our research indicates that a healthy plant-based diet may protect against inflammatory bowel disease, with its anti-inflammatory properties playing a key role."

Zhe Shen, MD, corresponding author of the Zhejiang University School of Medicine, China

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Jin, Z., et al. (2025). Healthy Plant‐Based Diet Is Associated With a Reduced Risk of Inflammatory Bowel Disease: A Large‐Scale Prospective Analysis. Molecular Nutrition & Food Research. doi.org/10.1002/mnfr.70151.

