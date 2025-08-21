Nutrition professionals in Spain and Portugal support plant-based dairy alternatives

EUFIC - European Food Information CouncilAug 21 2025

 

The European Food Information Council (EUFIC) has released the final research reports of its survey exploring how nutrition professionals in Spain and Portugal view plant-based dairy alternatives (PBDAs) such as soy, oat, almond, rice, and coconut-based drinks and yoghurts.

The survey reveals broad professional support: 88% of nutrition professionals in Spain and 93% in Portugal agree that PBDAs can be part of a healthy diet.

Why it matters

The findings come at a time of evolving dietary habits, growing interest in plant-based foods, and continued debate on how such foods should be reflected in public health guidance and sustainability policies.

Key findings

  • Strong support: 88% of Spanish and 93% of Portuguese professionals recognise PBDAs as part of a healthy diet.

  • Dietary guidelines: 78% in Spain and 76% in Portugal support including PBDAs in national dietary guidelines.

  • Fortification: 81% in Spain and 96% in Portugal believe PBDAs should be fortified with vitamins and/or minerals.

  • Top reasons for recommending PBDAs: lactose intolerance, vegan/plant-based diets, and dietary diversity.

  • Awareness gaps: Differences remain in professionals' perceptions of nutritional value, processing, environmental impact, and fortification—highlighting the importance of clearer guidance and communication to support informed recommendations.

What's in the full report

The newly released report goes beyond headline figures to provide:

  • Detailed statistics, charts, and comparisons with previous research

  • Insights into professionals' familiarity, exposure, and consumption patterns

  • Qualitative responses illustrating reasoning and justifications

  • Implications for nutrition research, practice, and policy

Source:

