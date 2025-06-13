Rare ovarian tumor found during postmenopausal surgery for pelvic organ prolapse

A new case report was published in Volume 12 of Oncoscience on May 22, 2025, titled "A rare case: Pure Sertoli cell tumor uncovered in atrophic ovary during postmenopausal vault prolapse evaluation."



In this case report, corresponding author Naina Kumar from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and team describe a rare ovarian tumor in a 70-year-old postmenopausal woman. The tumor was found incidentally during surgery for pelvic organ prolapse. This unusual finding demonstrates the importance of careful tissue evaluation during routine surgeries, especially in older women who may show no symptoms of ovarian disease.



Sertoli cell tumors of the ovary are rare and usually occur in younger women. An even rarer subtype, known as "pure" Sertoli cell tumors, lacks other cellular components typically found in related tumors. While some of these tumors may produce hormones, the tumor in this case was non-functional and was discovered only through microscopic analysis after removal during surgery for an unrelated condition.



The patient had undergone a hysterectomy two decades earlier and was admitted to address a vault prolapse, a type of vaginal wall collapse. During the procedure, both atrophic ovaries and fallopian tubes were removed as part of standard surgical care. Although the ovaries appeared age-shrunken and unremarkable, tissue analysis revealed a Stage Ia pure Sertoli cell tumor in the right ovary, with no abnormalities in the left ovary or fallopian tubes.

"Her medical history included Whipple's surgery six years ago for periampullary carcinoma (pT1aN0), followed by adjuvant chemotherapy with gemcitabine (1000 mg/m² IV infusion weekly for 7 weeks, a week of rest, and then weekly infusions for 3 weeks in each 28-day cycle)."

Because the tumor was diagnosed at an early stage and confined to the ovary, no additional treatment was needed. The patient recovered well from surgery and remains in good health under regular follow-up. The authors emphasize that early-stage tumors like this one are generally not aggressive and have excellent outcomes, especially when detected early.



This case emphasizes how rare conditions can go undetected in postmenopausal women, particularly when symptoms are absent. It also highlights the value of thorough inspection and histological analysis during pelvic surgeries. Identifying such tumors early, even when incidental, can ensure appropriate management and long-term health monitoring.



By reporting this case, the researchers contribute to broader clinical awareness of rare ovarian tumors and support best practices for surgical evaluation in gynecological care.