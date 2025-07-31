T cell senescence shapes cancer prognosis and immunotherapy response

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
FAR Publishing LimitedJul 31 2025

T cell senescence occurs in the TME, affecting cancer prognosis and immunotherapy efficacy. The TME induces T cell senescence through multiple pathways, including persistent stimulation by tumor-associated antigens, metabolic pathway alterations, activation of chronic inflammatory responses, proliferation of immunosuppressive cells, and T cell damage caused by tumor radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Senescent T cells exhibit characteristics such as genomic instability, protein imbalance, functional subgroup distribution and proportion imbalance, mitochondrial dysfunction with metabolic disorders, and epigenetic changes. Additionally, in the TME, crosstalk between senescent T cells and other immune cells (such as myeloid-derived suppressor cells, tumor-associated macrophages, dendritic cells) further exacerbates the immunosuppressive TME, and these interactions also impair T cells' ability to recognize and monitor tumor antigens.

The presence of senescent T cells is often associated with poor prognosis and reduced immunotherapy efficacy. In many tumor models, tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes show increased DNA damage and elevated SA-β-gal levels due to tumor progression, indicating that the TME contributes to driving T cell senescence and may lead to weakened immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) outcomes. Evidence suggests that CD28 signaling is a key intermediary limiting T cell responsiveness in anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy. Furthermore, incorporating immune senescence biomarkers may become predictive factors for ICI efficacy. Additionally, T cell senescence also weakens the effectiveness of CAR-T cell therapy and cancer vaccines, and is even associated with immune-related adverse events. Therefore, breaking the immune senescence state in cancer patients is crucial for maintaining effective immune function after treatment.

This review systematically summarizes pathways that can improve T cell senescence states, including targeting senescence-associated key genes, regulating cell-cell interactions, intervening in cellular metabolism, modulating hormonal axis feedback, and protecting thymic function. Additionally, the review clarifies the differences between T cell senescence, exhaustion, and anergy, discusses the importance of precisely regulating immune senescence to avoid excessive or broad interventions that might drive tumor cell proliferation and invasion, proposes that accumulation of senescent unconventional T cells may also alter the tumor immune microenvironment, and explains the key role of current single-cell transcriptomics and cell trajectory modeling in locating T cell heterogeneity states.

Source:

FAR Publishing Limited

Journal reference:

Huang, L., et al. (2025). T-cell Senescence in the Tumor Microenvironment. Cancer Immunology Research, OF1–OF15. doi.org/10.1158/2326-6066.cir-24-0894.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New computer program mimics cell behavior for faster medical discoveries
New method uses exosome stiffness for lung cancer gene detection
Vanderbilt team explores functional β-cell enhancement for diabetes
New research provides the first clinically relevant overview of childhood brain tumors
Senescent macrophages emerge as key drivers of tumor progression
Researchers discover new trigger for mitophagy
VCU Massey pioneers clinical trial of novel GGT-1 inhibitor PTX-100
Neutrophils emerge as key players in cancer progression and therapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Restoring mitochondria enhances immune response against lung cancer