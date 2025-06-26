Poor diet quality weakens resilience and mental health in food insecure populations

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Binghamton UniversityJun 26 2025

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 13.5% of American households experienced food insecurity at some time during 2023. That means 18 million families didn't have enough to meet their needs and often didn't know where the next meal would come from.

In her past research, Binghamton University, State University of New York Associate Professor Lina Begdache, PhD '08, has explored how our diets affect our mental health and overall moods. But how does a lack of nutrition change our resilience, stress mindset and level of mental distress, particularly across age and gender?

In a recent paper published in Health Science Reports, Begdache, Assistant Professor Melissa Zeynep Ertem and their team investigated these relationships using survey data from 1,099 people, with 70% of participants under 30 years old.

As part of her overall research, Begdache - a faculty member in health and wellness studies at Binghamton's Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences - likes to compare how diet affects young adults compared to older adults, since the human brain is not done maturing until the mid- to late 20s. She admitted that some of the findings from this paper surprised her.

"Resilience builds off hardship, but it looks like hardship with low quality of diet cannot build resilience. We are probably the first to report that," she said. "We also didn't find that food insecurity affects the stress mindset. People could still be happy or have a positive thinking even though they have food insecurity, so it's more related to their personality traits rather than the quality of their diet."

The questionnaires also asked about participants' activity levels and factored those responses into their overall health scores.

Exercise is known to modulate brain chemistry, and in this research, we found that exercise was associated with improvements in neurobehaviors, including your stress mindset. If you have negative thinking, you can exercise regularly and improve the way you think about stress. It improved resilience, too - specifically, resilience was highly associated with exercising."

Lina Begdache, Associate Professor, Binghamton University, State University of New York

Ertem, a faculty member at the Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science's School of Systems Science and Industrial Engineering, contributed her skills in data analysis to the research. She believes it is important to assess the effects of American food policies after the pandemic.

"During COVID, there were some extra incentives where government provided food items for vulnerable populations," Ertem said. "After 2023, most of the extra benefits like Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer and extra SNAP benefits have concluded. One of the big question we want to answer was how food insecurity might affect young adults, especially after those incentives are gone.

Related Stories

Begdache thinks the new research is important for understanding how food insecurity affects psychological resilience, mental well-being and stress-related perceptions, but it also has broader implications.

"If we take these findings and translate them into the current American diet, we're not consuming the best quality, which means that this may be affecting our resilience level," she said. "The literature has shown that the Mediterranean diet, which has a spectrum of wholesome food, is associated with resilience. If we improve our quality of diet, we may be able to develop resilience and improve our mental health as well." 

Also contributing to the research were Ertem's students Amera Al-Amery, PhD '23 (now an assistant professor at the Princess Sumaya University for Technology in Jordan), Katerina K. Nagorny '24, Ushima Chowdhury '25 and Lexis R. Rosenberg '23.

Source:

Binghamton University

Journal reference:

Begdache, L., et al. (2025). The Interplay of Food Insecurity, Resilience, Stress Mindset, and Mental Distress: Insights From a Cross‐Sectional Study. Health Science Reports. doi.org/10.1002/hsr2.70787.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Stress-activated gene damages insulin-producing cells in type 2 diabetes
Scaling 3D biology: Automation, imaging, and the future of high-throughput research
Half of your kid’s food might be ultra-processed and that’s a problem
Addictive screen use linked to poor mental health in preteens
Bedfont® Scientific Limited kicks-off in charity football match supporting local food education charity, Communigrow
Wildfire smoke and heat stress impact birth outcomes in vulnerable communities
Supermarket ads push junk food for toddlers and infants
Is it time to rethink dairy? Here’s what 25 years of research reveals for women

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
‘Junk food’ plant diets raise heart risk even if meat is cut out