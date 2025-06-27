WHO Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens reports on SARS-CoV-2 origins

The WHO Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO), a panel of 27 independent, international, multidisciplinary experts, today published its report on the origins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAGO has advanced the understanding of the origins of COVID-19, but as they say in their report, much of the information needed to evaluate fully all hypotheses has not been provided.

I thank each of the 27 members of SAGO for dedicating their time and expertise to this very important scientific undertaking over more than three years. As things stand, all hypotheses must remain on the table, including zoonotic spillover and lab leak. We continue to appeal to China and any other country that has information about the origins of COVID-19 to share that information openly, in the interests of protecting the world from future pandemics." Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General

In its report, SAGO considered available evidence for the main hypotheses for the origins of COVID-19 and concluded that "the weight of available evidence…suggests zoonotic spillover…either directly from bats or through an intermediate host."

WHO requested that China share hundreds of genetic sequences from individuals with COVID-19 early in the pandemic, more detailed information about the animals sold at markets in Wuhan, and information on work done and biosafety conditions at laboratories in Wuhan. To date, China has not shared this information either with SAGO or WHO.

SAGO published its initial findings and recommendations in a report on 9 June 2022. Today's report updates that evaluation based on peer-reviewed papers and reviews, as well as available unpublished information and field studies, interviews, and other reports including audit findings, government reports and intelligence reports. SAGO convened in various formats 52 times, conducted briefings with researchers, academics, journalists, and others.

"As the report says, this is not solely a scientific endeavor, it is a moral and ethical imperative," said Dr. Marietjie Venter, Chair of the group and Distinguished Professor and One Health Research Chair in Vaccines and Surveillance for Emerging viral threats at the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa. "Understanding the origins of SARS-CoV-2 and how it sparked a pandemic is needed to help prevent future pandemics, save lives and livelihoods, and reduce global suffering."

At a Special Session of the World Health Assembly in late 2020, WHO Member States adopted a resolution asking WHO to study the origins of SARS-CoV-2. Accordingly, a joint mission between international and Chinese experts travelled to China in January and February 2021, and published their report in March of that year.

In July 2021, Dr Tedros launched SAGO with two mandates: first, to design a global framework to investigate the origins of emerging and re-emerging pathogens, which it published last year, and second, to apply that framework to evaluate scientific evidence to determine the origins of COVID-19.

The work to understand the origins of SARS-CoV-2 remains unfinished. WHO welcomes any further evidence on the origins of COVID-19, and SAGO remains committed to reviewing any new information should it become available.