Younger children in school face higher mental health risks

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Norwegian University of Science and TechnologyJul 1 2025

Schoolchildren born late in the year are at greater risk of developing mental health problems compared with their older peers, according to a new study.

A recent study by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) has found that children born in October, November or December are statistically more often identified as having a mental health diagnosis than their classmates born earlier in the year. The findings apply to both boys and girls, and regardless of whether they were born full term or prematurely.

Extensive research material

The researchers have followed over one million Norwegians aged 4 to 17 years (all born between 1991 and 2012) through Norwegian health registries.

The aim of the study was to identify what are known as 'relative age effects'. In other words, whether children and adolescents born late in the year are more frequently diagnosed with mental health disorders than their peers born early in the year (January, February and March).

Our findings show that the youngest members of a school class tend to be diagnosed with a mental illness more frequently than the oldest.

This is most obvious with regard to ADHD, where we saw an increase in incidence of 20-80 per cent for the youngest class members, depending on whether the children were born full term or prematurely."

Christine Strand Bachmann, a PhD research fellow at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU's) Department of Public Health and Nursing

The researchers found the same trend for 'other neuropsychiatric disorders'. These include delayed developments in areas such as language, academic skills and motor skills.

The study has been published in BMJ Peadiatrics Open.

Additional risks for premature girls

In addition, the youngest premature girls were at a significantly greater risk of being diagnosed with emotional disorders, such as anxiety, depression and adaptation disorders, compared with the oldest premature girls in the same year group.

Related Stories

"We know that children and adolescents born prematurely are already more vulnerable to poor mental and social health compared with children and young people born full term. For those born prematurely, the risks associated with being born late in the year comes in addition to this vulnerability.

"We believe that these findings, which show an increase in the number of psychological diagnoses for the youngest class members, can partly be linked to the way in which we organize our education system. The school system is unable to adequately provide for children with normal, but more immature behaviour. Possible solutions include flexible school start dates or additional support."

In addition to being a researcher at NTNU, Christine Strand Bachmann is also a consultant at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Children and Adolescent Medicine Department, St. Olavs Hospital.

Source:

Norwegian University of Science and Technology

Journal reference:

Bachmann, C. S., et al. (2025). Relative age as a risk factor for psychiatric diagnoses in children born preterm and to term: a cohort study. BMJ Paediatrics Open. doi.org/10.1136/bmjpo-2024-003186.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Whole-class mental health sessions in schools help reduce depression and anxiety
Addictive screen use linked to poor mental health in preteens
Mental health disorders tied to growing number of cannabis-related hospital visits
Microplastics in ultra-processed foods may fuel mental health risks, experts warn
Adolescents with mental health conditions show different social media habits
Researchers show cannabis dependence drives links to psychiatric disorders
Study reveals insights into mental health of healthcare providers in Ecuador during COVID-19
Study reveals socioeconomic inequalities in unmet needs for mental health care across the EU

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Bedfont® Scientific Limited joins IFE Group to support young people’s mental health