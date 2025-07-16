Hispanic people more likely to develop peripheral neuropathy than white adults

Hispanic people have an increased risk of peripheral neuropathy compared to white people that cannot be explained by many health, lifestyle and social risk factors, according to a study published July 16, 2025, in Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Peripheral neuropathy is nerve damage that causes burning, tingling, pain and numbness in the feet and hands. It can be debilitating and may eventually lead to falls, infection and even amputation. One of the most common causes of neuropathy is diabetes due to high levels of blood sugar that can damage the nerves. Other causes include diseases like arthritis and lupus, as well as injuries and infections.

In the United States, there is a higher prevalence of peripheral neuropathy among Hispanic and Black people than white people, and the underlying factors driving these differences are not well defined. Race and ethnicity are social constructs without a biological basis and may be proxy, a substitute or indicator, for hard-to-measure risk factors. We looked at a wide range of known risk factors, including health, lifestyle and social factors, and found that Hispanic people still had a higher risk of neuropathy even after those risk factors were considered." Evan Lee Reynolds, PhD, study author, Michigan State University in East Lansing

The study involved 8,014 people, of whom 55% were non-Hispanic white, 24% Hispanic, 18% non-Hispanic Black and 3% of another race or ethnicity. They had an average age of 61 and 13% had peripheral neuropathy.

A survey was used to identify risk factors for neuropathy. Risk factors included: age and sex; health factors like waist circumference, blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels; lifestyle factors like physical activity and diet; and social factors including food security, household income and health insurance.

People with neuropathy were older, had lower "good" cholesterol and higher systolic blood pressure. In addition, 25% had diabetes compared to 16% of those without neuropathy. On average, they had a larger waist circumference, ate a lower percentage of healthy fats and were less likely to have completed moderate to vigorous physical activity within the last month compared to those without neuropathy. Also, 40% had a total annual household income of $20,000 or less compared to 32% of people without neuropathy.

After adjusting for only age and sex, researchers found Hispanic people and Black people had a higher odds of peripheral neuropathy compared to white people.

However, after adjusting for the additional health, lifestyle and social risk factors, Hispanic people had a 32% increased odds of peripheral neuropathy when compared to white people, while Black people had a similar odds as white people.

Researchers found social factors increased the odds of neuropathy, particularly for Hispanic people. Being uninsured increased their odds by 56% and having food insecurity by 48%.

"After comprehensively adjusting for known risk factors, we found that Black people had similar odds of neuropathy compared to white people, whereas Hispanic people continued to be at an increased likelihood of having neuropathy," said Reynolds. "Therefore, it is likely that unknown social risk factors exist for this population. Identifying additional risk factors for Hispanic people should be the focus of future studies."

A limitation of the study was that factors such as diet and exercise were reported by participants and they may not have recalled all information accurately.