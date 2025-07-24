Watch: What are Medicaid work requirements?

KFF Health NewsJul 24 2025
What Are Medicaid Work Requirements?

President Donald Trump signed legislation that mandates some Medicaid recipients prove they're working, volunteering, or completing other qualifying activities at least 80 hours a month to maintain coverage. This applies to 40 states (plus Washington, D.C.) that have expanded Medicaid to a broader pool of low-income adults. Those states will share $200 million to prepare eligibility systems by the end of next year.

KFF Health News’ Renuka Rayasam breaks down what you need to know about Medicaid work requirements.

This article is part of KFF's Medicaid Watch, featuring policy research, polling, and news about the Medicaid financing debate and related issues.

