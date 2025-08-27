Adjusting fertility drug timing boosts ovulation success in rat models

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Osaka Metropolitan UniversityAug 27 2025

Researchers at Osaka Metropolitan University have found that changing the timing of fertility drugs to match the follicle maturity period significantly increases the number of ovulated oocytes-the cells that develop into eggs-during artificial fertilization, even in rats that typically produce few oocytes.

Their findings add to research on maximizing the number of oocytes. The cells are an important part of reproduction, because boosting the amount and quality that are released increases the chance of becoming pregnant.

Increasing their number in rat models usually involves hormone-based treatments, consisting of two hormones, eCG and hCG, that are administered with a 48-hour interval. In rats, eCG is often used to prime the follicles before administering hCG to induce ovulation.

However, not all rats respond the same to the treatment. Rats responsive to treatment, such as Wistar rats and F344 rats, typically release an average of 37 and 50 oocytes. On the other hand, less responsive rats like Brown-Norway (BN) rats release only seven oocytes, making them useful models for understanding why some animals do not respond to artificial fertilization.

Professor Takehito Kaneko and Dr. Yuki Nakagawa at Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Veterinary Science successfully increased the number of oocytes retrieved following ovulation induction in BN rats by changing the timing of treatment.

The group's discovery was based on observations of the ovaries of BN rats at 48 hours. They discovered that the follicles responsible for developing oocytes were not sufficiently mature at this time. When hCG administration was delayed to a 72-hour interval to allow the follicles to mature sufficiently, the number of oocytes ovulated following treatment increased from seven to an average of 43, similar to Wistar rats. Furthermore, 46% developed into normal offspring following fertilization, indicating normal fertilization capacity.

Strains with low ovulation rates typically respond poorly to artificial fertilization methods, but our findings suggest that it is not that they respond poorly, but rather that follicle development is insufficient, resulting in delayed oocyte development and fewer oocytes being ovulated. We believe that the results of this study can be applied to the treatment of infertility in humans and the artificial reproduction of endangered species with low birth rates."

Professor Takehito Kaneko, Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Veterinary Science

The study was published in Heliyon

Source:

Osaka Metropolitan University

Journal reference:

Rennen, S., et al. (2025). Lipid nanoparticles as a tool to dissect dendritic cell maturation pathways. Cell Reports. doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2025.116150

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New chemotherapy regimen improves fertility outcomes in young Hodgkin's lymphoma patients
Vaping versus smoking’s impact on male fertility
Genetic testing of IVF-created embryos could help more women over 35 have a baby sooner
Sucralose disrupts male fertility by damaging sperm and altering hormones in animal study
Seasonal air pollution found to undermine IVF success
Mediterranean diet boosts sperm health while ultra-processed foods lower fertility, study finds
Cutting back on sugary drinks may protect men’s fertility, review finds
Assisted reproductive technology raises pregnancy risks in women with kidney transplants

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Heat triggers sperm activation for fertilization in mammals