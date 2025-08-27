Belgian researchers uncover how dendritic cells respond to lipid nanoparticles in vaccines

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Vlaams Instituut voor BiotechnologieAug 27 2025

Belgian scientists have uncovered new details about how the immune system responds to vaccines. Dendritic cells, which are key immune messengers that help kick-start the body's defenses, show specific responses to lipid nanoparticles. These findings, published in Cell Reports, could lead to safer and more effective vaccines. 

Dendritic cells and lipid nanoparticles 

Dendritic cells are among the first to detect viruses, bacteria, or other immune challenges. These cells help coordinate the immune system's response by alerting T cells, the immune system's soldiers trained to eliminate threats. But dendritic cells don't always respond in the same way. Some keep the immune system calm and balanced (homeostatic), while others drive a full immune attack (immunogenic). 

Until now, little was known about what determines these different responses, especially when dendritic cells encounter vaccines. 

The team of Prof. Sophie Janssens (VIB-UGent Center for Inflammation), and colleagues at the University of Ghent, the VIB Single Cell Core, and the University of Brussels, investigated how dendritic cells react to lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), the technology used in mRNA vaccines. LNPs are tiny spheres that deliver genetic instructions to immune cells, prompting them to produce virus-fighting proteins. 

Calm or activated? 

Using cutting-edge methods like CITE-sequencing and flow cytometry, the researchers discovered that LNPs can influence dendritic cells to adopt either a calm, homeostatic role or an activated, immunogenic one. 

We found that empty LNPs don't strongly activate the immune system. That's good news, because it means they can deliver vaccine components without triggering unintended inflammation. But more importantly, by choosing what we load into them, we can steer the immune response in specific ways." 

Dr. Sofie Rennen (VIB-UGent), first author of the study

Related Stories

For example, LNPs carrying antigens encoded as mRNA molecules prompted dendritic cells to take on an immunogenic role: activating T cells and driving protection. In contrast, empty LNPs or LNPs carrying peptides supported a more homeostatic profile, potentially useful for promoting immune tolerance. 

Dr. Victor Bosteels (VIB-UGent), co-first author, adds, "Our work might lay the groundwork for 'calming' vaccines for autoimmune diseases by encouraging a healthy immune system instead of inflammation." 

"Overall," says Prof. Janssens (VIB-UGent), "mapping how dendritic cells respond to different vaccine elements allows us to target the immune system more precisely and safely, which can lead to the next generation of vaccines." 

Source:

Vlaams Instituut voor Biotechnologie

Journal reference:

Rennen, S., et al. (2025). Lipid nanoparticles as a tool to dissect dendritic cell maturation pathways. Cell Reports. doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2025.116150

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Exploring the complex origins of endothelial cells in tumor angiogenesis
Vesalius: Harnessing artificial intelligence to decode cancer tissue architecture
Muscle stem cells show ability to transform and heal broken bones
How circadian biology shapes intestinal regeneration and health
KAIST develops platform for electrically-controlled cell signaling
INTEGRA's PIPETBOY GENIUS provides superior ergonomics and liquid control for cell culture
ISSCR updates guidelines to address advances in stem cell-based embryo models
Dual epigenetic marks found to regulate cell identity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New genome-wide CRISPR screening tool boosts natural killer cells to fight cancer