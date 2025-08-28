Can the gut microbiome adapt to protect the brain after stroke?

A new study reveals that stroke may do more than damage the brain. Instead, strokes could rewire the gut microbiome, creating metabolic shifts that may lead to novel treatments and precision medicine.

medical doctor diagnosing elderly ageing patient neurodegenerative illness problem seeing Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) filmStudy: Alterations in gut microbiota and metabolomic profiles in acute stroke: insights into brain–gut axis dysregulation. Image credit: Chinnapong/Shutterstock.com

Acute stroke presents a significant health burden at the national and global levels. It kills many patients and leaves many others incapacitated, often for life. A recent paper in Frontiers in Microbiology explores gut microbiota associations with the disease process and recovery from acute stroke.

Introduction

Acute stroke is the second leading cause of death and the third leading cause of disability in the world, with ~25 million cases being diagnosed yearly. Stroke causes brain injury, which is worsened by the consequent inflammation. This is further exacerbated by stroke-related changes in the gut and other body systems, like the kidneys and lungs.

The gut microbiota plays a vital role in the host’s metabolic activity. Gut dysbiosis appears to worsen the risk for stroke. Conversely, via the gut-brain axis, acute stroke can cause gut dysbiosis. The gut microbiota also affects the prognosis of the stroke by influencing its clinical severity and course.

Earlier studies have suggested that pro-inflammatory bacteria like Prevotella and Enterobacteriaceae may be increased in such patients. These activate inflammatory pathways and ultimately result in higher levels of inflammatory chemicals in the body, such as TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β.

At the same time, beneficial bacteria like Faecalibacterium prausnitzii and Bifidobacterium, which also counter inflammation, are reduced, causing short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) production to drop. This could inhibit regulatory T cell (Treg) activity, causing Th17 cells to become hyperactive and trigger inflammation.

The combined result of these changes is heightened neuroinflammation of the stroke-affected brain. Additionally, Lactobacillus abundance is reduced, decreasing the neuroprotective inhibitory neurotransmitter γ-aminobutyric acid (GABA) production. Such observations have helped explain the occurrence of post-stroke gut dysbiosis in animal models.  

Another way to study this is via metabolomics, where the metabolites produced by gut microbes are profiled. Such knowledge could help identify the pathways underlying inflammation and brain injury in acute stroke that are mediated by gut dysbiosis.

Related Stories

The gut microbiota produces essential amino acids and other metabolites. These include multiple neurotransmitters that affect the gut-brain axis and brain function. Other molecules cross the intestinal epithelial barrier to enter the bloodstream, allowing them to penetrate the brain and evoke microglial responses.

Still, much remains to be known about the gut microbiota and its metabolites in the context of acute stroke. The current study aimed to contribute to this research gap.

Study findings

The investigators included 20 healthy people and 20 patients with acute stroke in the study. Untargeted metabolomics was performed on n=6 per group, selected for reproducibility.

Acute stroke patients had markedly altered gut microbiota regarding community structure and composition. Their community structure was different, with higher phylogenetic diversity but lower evenness, dominated by the phyla Firmicutes, Bacteroidota, and Proteobacteria.

Compared with healthy individuals, patients with acute stroke had higher abundances of Faecalibacterium and Agathobacter (with Bacteroides more enriched in healthy controls). Deep shifts in its functional activity accompanied these marked alterations in the gut microbiota composition. Energy-associated and biosynthetic pathways were especially vulnerable to these shifts.

The fecal metabolite pattern also changed dramatically compared with healthy controls. The metabolism of nitrogen, glutathione, and phenylalanine was more frequently upregulated in acute stroke patients. While 122 metabolites were raised in stroke patients, some were significantly lower. Interestingly, SCFA levels were comparable in both groups.

Certain genera acted as hubs in the microbial community, and these varied significantly between healthy controls and stroke patients. Increased abundances of Fecalibacterium and Agathobacter were closely associated with upregulated metabolites.

In addition, stroke patients had a more discrete or scattered association of metabolites with microbes than healthy individuals. Specific microbial genera were associated with the top ten differential metabolites in the two cohorts. This suggests that the altered microbiota accounted for the shift in metabolite profile in stroke patients.

Overall, the authors hypothesize a compensatory, potentially anti-inflammatory shift in the acute phase but emphasize the need for causal validation. They proposed that acute stroke may cause the anti-inflammatory gut microbes to change their production of key metabolites to modulate the inflammatory response.

Since conflicting findings have been reported in other studies, these results need to be validated, preferably using serum markers of inflammation and longitudinal follow-up to identify the course of gut microbiota changes after acute stroke. A more granular approach is essential to unravel strain-specific contributions to the acute response of the gut microbiota to the systemic inflammation induced by acute stroke. The gut-brain axis may well mediate these shifts.

Conclusions

Our findings indicate that gut dysbiosis in AS patients is closely associated with changes in specific metabolites. This intricate microbe-metabolite-host interaction likely reflects a unique gut metabolic adaptation mechanism in stroke patients.”

If validated, this may represent potential therapeutic targets for acute stroke management. In the long run, such studies may help to develop precision medicine based on the gut microbiota.

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2025, August 28). Can the gut microbiome adapt to protect the brain after stroke?. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 28, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250828/Can-the-gut-microbiome-adapt-to-protect-the-brain-after-stroke.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "Can the gut microbiome adapt to protect the brain after stroke?". News-Medical. 28 August 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250828/Can-the-gut-microbiome-adapt-to-protect-the-brain-after-stroke.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "Can the gut microbiome adapt to protect the brain after stroke?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250828/Can-the-gut-microbiome-adapt-to-protect-the-brain-after-stroke.aspx. (accessed August 28, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2025. Can the gut microbiome adapt to protect the brain after stroke?. News-Medical, viewed 28 August 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250828/Can-the-gut-microbiome-adapt-to-protect-the-brain-after-stroke.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Unlocking neuroglia’s potential to halt neurodegeneration and restore brain homeostasis
Hypothalamic neurons help maintain blood sugar during daily activities
Can diet alone slow brain aging? Scientists say evidence is still too weak
Study shows the brain’s body map remains stable after limb loss
Scientists discover molecular brake that halts brain cell repair in multiple sclerosis
History of traumatic brain injury tied to greater chance of malignant brain tumors
Research uncovers key role of the brain's blood flow dynamics in Alzheimer’s disease
Why a common pesticide may alter brain growth in school-age children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study shows brain keeps internal body map intact after amputation