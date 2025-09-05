Oncolytic viruses integrated with immunotherapy for next-generation cancer treatment

The integration of oncolytic viruses (OVs) with immunotherapy is reshaping the landscape of tumor treatment, offering new hope for patients. This cutting-edge approach harnesses the ability of OVs to selectively infect and destroy tumor cells, while simultaneously stimulating anti-tumor immune responses. The latest advancements in genetic engineering have further optimized these therapies, leading to improved clinical outcomes and enhanced patient quality of life.

By combining OVs with cellular immunotherapy, immune checkpoint inhibitors, cancer vaccines, cytokines, and bi- or tri-specific T cell engagers, researchers have developed innovative strategies that overcome the limitations of OV monotherapy. These synergistic treatments amplify the body's natural defenses, creating a powerful dual attack against cancer cells while minimizing adverse effects.

One of the key breakthroughs in this field has been the ability to genetically modify OVs to enhance their tumor-targeting efficiency. Modified viruses can express immune-stimulating molecules, improving their ability to recruit and activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment. This has led to remarkable improvements in tumor eradication, particularly in difficult-to-treat cancers.

The potential of OV-based combination therapies extends across multiple cancer types, including solid tumors, where conventional treatments often fall short. With ongoing clinical trials and continued research into the underlying anti-tumor mechanisms, these therapies are expected to become a cornerstone of next-generation cancer treatment.

As the field of precision medicine continues to evolve, oncolytic virus-based combination immunotherapy is emerging as a promising and effective strategy for patients worldwide. With its ability to enhance immune activation, improve treatment efficacy, and reduce toxicity, this novel approach represents a significant step forward in the fight against cancer.

Zhou, X., et al. (2025). Recent advances in oncolytic virus combined immunotherapy in tumor treatment. Genes & Diseases. doi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2025.101599

