Two research papers shed light on how gut-brain interactions shape eating behaviors

American Gastroenterological AssociationSep 5 2025

Two new papers from Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology and Gastroenterology shed light on how gut-brain interactions, influenced by both biology and life circumstances, shape eating behaviors. Together, they highlight the importance of multidisciplinary, personalized approaches to digestive health and nutrition. 

Social determinants of health and the gut-brain-microbiome axis in obesity 

Researchers found that stress from life circumstances can disrupt the brain-gut-microbiome balance. This disruption may alter mood, decision-making, and hunger signals - increasing the likelihood of craving and consuming high-calorie foods. 

The paper examined how social factors, such as income, education, health care access, and biological aspects, interact with the brain-gut-microbiome to influence eating habits and obesity. 

By understanding these interactions, clinicians can better tailor treatment and support to individuals living with obesity, ultimately enhancing outcomes and quality of life. 

Avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder symptoms in adults with disorders of gut-brain interaction 

In the first general population study of its kind, researchers found that adults with disorders of gut-brain interaction are significantly more likely to screen positive for symptoms of avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder. 

Key findings: 

  • More than one-third of adults with disorders of gut-brain interaction screened positive for avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder symptoms. 

  • Symptoms include sensory-based food avoidance, lack of interest in eating, and fear of aversive consequences. 

Related Stories

  • These individuals experience significantly greater health burdens and reduced quality of life - regardless of body mass index. 

  • The study highlights the need for routine avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder screening and integrated GI-mental-nutritional health care to better support patients with disorders of gut-brain interaction. 

Key takeaway: These papers show that gut-brain communication is central to eating behavior disorders and that non-biological stressors - like discrimination or past illness - can shape physiological responses. Clinical tools must address not just what patients eat, but why. 

