Smartwatches may help detect PTSD linked to media exposure

In a three-year study involving more than 5,000 residents of Israel before and after the mass traumatic events of October 7, 2023, those who watched extensive media coverage of the attacks were found to be more likely to develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Prof. Erez Shmueli and Prof. Dan Yamin of Tel Aviv University and Wizermed LTD, in collaboration with colleagues from Tel Aviv University and Stanford University present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS Mental Health.

People who are directly exposed to traumatic events can develop acute stress disorder, which may progress to PTSD. Early detection and treatment can prevent the progression of PTSD.

However, less is known about PTSD among people who are indirectly exposed to traumatic events through media consumption. To address that gap, Yamin and colleagues studied the aftermath of the October 7 attacks.

They analyzed data from two groups of Israeli residents who were not attacked, nor were their immediate family members. The first included 4,806 participants in a study that was ongoing at the time, enabling a before-after comparison. These participants completed a daily questionnaire assessing their stress levels, and they wore a smartwatch to track various measures of well-being, such as daily heart rate and sleep quality. The second group included 2,536 people who completed clinically validated questionnaires assessing PTSD symptoms and anxiety about two months after October 7 and again five months later.

The analysis showed that, about two months after October 7, PTSD rates reached 22.9 to 36.0 percent among participants, remaining at 15.9 to 24.7 percent after seven months. Participants who watched extensive amounts of news coverage or graphic videos of the attacks on such platforms as Telegram and TikTok had a higher risk of developing PTSD.

The smartwatch data also revealed that participants who developed PTSD had sharper increases in stress levels and sharper declines in mood, physical activity, and sleep quality during the first week after October 7.

These findings highlight the impact of media exposure on PTSD and suggest that smartwatches could aid early detection. Future research could address some of this study's limitations, such as by including longer follow-up periods and formal PTSD screening by healthcare professionals.