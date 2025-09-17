Study highlights critical mental health risk for eczema patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
European Academy of Dermatology and VenereologySep 17 2025

A new international study presented today at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2025 reveals that adults with atopic eczema (AE) are significantly more likely to experience suicidal thoughts, with researchers uncovering the key factors driving this elevated risk.

As one of the largest global investigations to examine the link between AE and suicidal ideation, the "Scars of Life" study surveyed 30,801 adults across 27 countries in 2024. Among them, 15,223 were adults with physician-confirmed current AE, while 7,968 adults without AE served as controls. 

Participants with current AE were grouped by age of AE onset – childhood, adolescence, or adulthood – and completed a detailed online questionnaire capturing sociodemographic information, self-reported suicidal ideation, severity of itch and skin pain, AE severity, and experiences of skin-related stigmatization.

The results showed that 13.2% of adults with AE reported suicidal ideation, compared with 8.5% of adults without AE. All AE subgroups – whether the condition began in childhood, adolescence, or adulthood – had higher odds of suicidal ideation than controls, highlighting the widespread mental health burden of the condition.

Atopic eczema, a chronic inflammatory skin condition affecting more than 200 million people worldwide, is characterized by recurring episodes of dry, itchy and inflamed skin. Beyond the physical symptoms, its impact on mental health is increasingly recognized, with many experiencing anxiety, depression, and social stigma, alongside the daily challenges of managing their condition.

Importantly, the study identified several factors strongly associated with suicidal ideation in adults with AE. Younger adults, particularly those under 30, were more likely to report suicidal thoughts (OR=1.6), as were individuals with obesity (OR=1.29).

Clinical features also played a major role: moderate-to-severe AE doubled the odds of suicidal ideation (OR=2.01), while pruritus (itching), skin pain, and high overall symptom intensity were all significantly associated with increased risk.

Psychosocial and sleep factors further contributed to risk. Adults with suicidal thoughts reported higher levels of stigmatization and more prevalent sleep disorders, with mixed insomnia – difficulty falling and staying asleep – notably linked to suicidal ideation (OR=1.78).

Related Stories

Dr Delphine Kerob, one of the lead researchers, commented, "These findings reveal a critical insight from our large-scale study, which seeks to uncover the hidden, long-term impact of living with common inflammatory skin conditions such as atopic eczema."

"The results highlight that the effects of atopic eczema are more than skin deep, with suicidal thoughts representing a serious and frequent concern that is often overlooked by healthcare professionals," she continued.

By identifying the main risk factors behind suicidal ideation in this population, we hope this study will help healthcare professionals better recognize and address these challenges, supporting patients' overall well-being more effectively."

Dr. Delphine Kerob, Consultant Dermatologist, Saint Louis Hospital

Discussing the next steps for research, Dr Kerob said, "Looking ahead, we are investigating why suicidal ideation occurs at different rates across countries, which may reflect important cultural differences. At the same time, ongoing analyses from the "Scars of Life" study are enhancing our understanding of what happens beneath the surface in patients with atopic eczema."

Source:

European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Keto diet reduces depression symptoms by 70% in college students
Chronic insomnia linked to faster cognitive decline and brain changes
Changing indoor environments could improve sleep for people living with dementia
Dementia risk rises sharply with multiple psychiatric disorders
CPAP treatment may reduce death risk in people with both type 2 diabetes and sleep apnea
Infection or stressful events during pregnancy may increase anxiety risk in offspring
Personalized form of electric brain stimulation shows promise for treating depression
AR and VR sports games improve psychological well-being and ease loneliness

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Ketogenic diet shows promise in reducing depression symptoms in college students