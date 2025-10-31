New $4.4 million grant funds first study of prefrontal cortical stimulation in severe bipolar disorder

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Minnesota Medical SchoolOct 31 2025

A University of Minnesota Medical School research team, led by Ziad Nahas, MD, has been awarded a $4.4 million grant for a first-in-the-world study of prefrontal cortical stimulation in severe bipolar disorder.

The funding, from Breakthrough Discoveries for thriving with Bipolar Disorder (BD²), will be used to explore how large-scale brain networks regulate mood in bipolar disorder, and how pushing and pulling these networks may contribute to the shifts between depression and mania. 

The research will specifically test a novel type of brain stimulation - known as Personalized and Adaptive Cortico Electrostimulation (PACE) - shown to treat depressive symptoms. By doing so, the team also aims to identify the underlying mechanisms of mood switching in bipolar disorder and use optimal tuning of stimulation parameters to relieve symptoms.

The University of Minnesota is uniquely positioned to undertake this complex and cutting-edge proposal. A better understanding of what the neurobiological systems that govern bipolar disorder are and how to best modulate them will undoubtedly lead to better treatment options for a very debilitating and often deadly psychiatric illness."

Dr. Ziad Nahas, MD, psychiatrist with M Health Fairview

The third round of BD² Discovery Research grants were awarded to four teams across the country - all aimed at examining the key mechanisms of bipolar disorder.

The University of Minnesota study aims to begin enrollment in 2026. More information on studies at the Interventional Psychiatry Research Lab can be found at [email protected].

Source:

University of Minnesota Medical School

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How cohesin mechanics and nanotracker tech are redefining DNA research
Research reveals Ghanaian children face high cancer risk from local fish
Empowering genomics research with cloud-based innovation
New funding opportunities aim to advance bipolar disorder research
BD² expands global effort to examine the key mechanisms of bipolar disorder
Is fruit juice good or bad for diabetes? New research reveals a genetic twist
Does pomegranate seed oil really help your heart? New research weighs the evidence
New research reveals why fiber-rich diets fuel you better than refined foods

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Mount Sinai receives $4.5 million grant to investigate neural mechanisms underlying bipolar disorder