Simple hospital menu changes could deliver major health and climate benefits

A UK study reveals that simply reordering hospital meal options, without changing recipes, may deliver significant health and climate gains.

Health professional with a tray of foodStudy: Strategic menu optimization could reduce carbon emissions and saturated fat consumption: a simulation modelling study of UK hospital inpatient meals. Image credit: 135pixels/Shutterstock.com

A recent study in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society of B: Biological Sciences examined the impact of strategic menu optimization on saturated fat consumption and carbon emissions in an inpatient environment. The study used simulation to predict whether strategic menu swaps in a hospital inpatient setting could reduce carbon emissions and saturated fatty acid (SFA) intake.

Strategic menu interventions and environmental impacts

Efforts to change food consumption behavior via legislation may not last permanently, despite some studies showing that they promote environmentally sustainable and healthy food choices. Moreover, in specific settings (e.g., hospitals), traditional interventions may not be practical or appropriate, as patients are more concerned with enjoying food than its sustainability.

One study under the Transforming UK Food Systems (TUKFS) Programme noted reductions in carbon footprint and SFA intake of about 31% and 6%, respectively, by strategically designing menus in a university hall of residence. This suggests that there could be benefits across other sectors beyond a university setting.

In the UK, 42% of workers report eating in a canteen. Diners' menu choices affect nutritional and environmental outcomes, depending on both the menu options selected and those not selected. Competition between menu items matters, and by altering the choice architecture, one can influence the frequency of selection of each dish and thereby influence target outcome variables (e.g., carbon footprint).

About this study

The primary objectives of this study were to investigate the feasibility of modeling hospital data and to determine the expected level of predicted reductions. Researchers convenience-sampled NHS hospitals across the 12 UK regions that made their weekly inpatient dining menus publicly available. The focus was on weekday menus (H01-H12) serving the day's main meal. Since hospitals did not publish recipe-level data, the carbon footprint and SFA content were calculated using ingredient lists from BBC Good Food recipes and the Klimato tool.

All dishes served at a mealtime on weekdays were extracted, with the first three dishes available daily across all sites making up a baseline dataset. Furthermore, food preference data from 50 online survey participants recruited via Prolific and matched by region were collected for each hospital because food choices can differ across individuals and areas. The optimizing approach generated a single menu that minimized carbon footprint and SFA intake across 50 people across 5 days of the week, rather than at an individual level.

The weekly menu, i.e., five groups of three dishes, formed a total of 1,401,400 unique combinations, which was reduced to 113,400 after applying a requirement that at least one vegetarian dish be offered daily. Across these combinations, for each participant, identification was done for the five dishes that they would most likely choose in a week.

These results were then combined, for each site, to compute the average weekly SFA consumption for all participants and the carbon footprint. The differences in predicted weekly SFAs and carbon footprints were computed relative to the baseline to calculate the efficacy of strategic menu design.

Study findings

The menu optimization was suitable for 11 out of 12 hospitals. One site had to be dropped from the analysis because it offered only six unique dishes across the week, greatly limiting the number of unique menu combinations. For the remaining sites, while targeting a reduction in carbon footprint as the sole objective, a predicted reduction of 12.7–29.3% was achieved. The corresponding reductions for SFA consumption were between 6.5% and 31.5%. The results were broadly similar for carbon footprint and SFA intake when they were minimized jointly, i.e., 9.1 to 29.3% and 5.0 to 26.5%, respectively.

There was considerable variation across hospital sites in the potential for reductions, with some menus showing much greater opportunities to cut carbon emissions and saturated fat than others. The size of the reduction mainly depended on the range of variation in targeted variables across menu combinations, and on how the baseline menu compared with the optimized menu.

Conclusions

In sum, simulation modelling showed that strategic menu swapping has the potential to reduce SFA consumption and food carbon footprint. The main strength of this approach is that it can be simultaneously applied with other strategies based on reformulation. Additionally, hospitals could choose other variables to minimize, such as sugar or salt consumption, or maximize variables like fibre intake. Finally, since no meal needs to be removed from the menu, caterers do not have to change their recipes.

The key limitation of the current study is that the hospital selection might not have been representative, as only those hospitals were chosen that made their menus publicly available. Furthermore, the participant sample recruited was younger on average than typical hospital inpatients. The modelling strategy failed to consider side dishes (e.g., mashed potatoes) and special dishes (e.g., gluten-free).

The authors emphasized that these are early-stage estimates, and real-world implementation is premature until further trials are conducted. Practical challenges such as logistics, costs, and stakeholder acceptance must be addressed before wider rollout.

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2025, September 22). Simple hospital menu changes could deliver major health and climate benefits. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 22, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250922/Simple-hospital-menu-changes-could-deliver-major-health-and-climate-benefits.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "Simple hospital menu changes could deliver major health and climate benefits". News-Medical. 22 September 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250922/Simple-hospital-menu-changes-could-deliver-major-health-and-climate-benefits.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "Simple hospital menu changes could deliver major health and climate benefits". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250922/Simple-hospital-menu-changes-could-deliver-major-health-and-climate-benefits.aspx. (accessed September 22, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2025. Simple hospital menu changes could deliver major health and climate benefits. News-Medical, viewed 22 September 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250922/Simple-hospital-menu-changes-could-deliver-major-health-and-climate-benefits.aspx.

Suggested Reading

CHOP researchers unveil framework for boosting children's oral health
Massage Therapy Foundation funds CHOP study on pediatric irritable bowel syndrome
NYU Langone Hospital—Suffolk achieves Level 2 Adult Trauma Center verification milestone
Defibrillator drones cut response times in out-of-hospital cardiac emergencies
Portable ultrasound improves diagnosis and patient outcomes
Missing messenger RNA fragments unlock new immunotherapy targets in pediatric brain tumors
NYU Langone stroke team delivers lifesaving care with record speed
COPD care pathways improve hospital outcomes and standardize treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Watch: Patient numbers at NIH hospital tumble after Trump cuts