INTEGRA Biosciences Group acquires shares in CleanNA to strengthen their strategic partnership and drive global growth in molecular biology

INTEGRA BiosciencesSep 24 2025

INTEGRA Biosciences, a leading provider of laboratory tools for liquid handling and media preparation based in Switzerland, has acquired shares in CleanNA, an established reagents manufacturer based in the Netherlands. This strategic investment cements a long-term strategic collaboration between the two companies, with a view to expanding CleanNA's global reach and impact.

By joining forces, INTEGRA Biosciences and CleanNA aim to unlock more opportunities within the molecular biology market, including the integration of magnetic bead-based applications into NGS library preparation and automated liquid handling workflows. Their collaboration began with the successful launch of a private-label distribution agreement for SPRI MAGFLO magnetic beads for NGS size selection and PCR purification, which are based on a technology originally developed by CleanNA. INTEGRA Biosciences now boasts an all-inclusive portfolio for bead-based applications, including liquid handling instruments, consumables, reagents and modules for magnetic separation.

INTEGRA Biosciences is reinforcing this partnership by becoming an investor in CleanNA. Urs Hartmann, CEO at INTEGRA Biosciences, commented on this investment: "We see a strong strategic fit with CleanNA, whose innovative capabilities perfectly complement our vision for efficient, automated laboratory solutions. This partnership reflects our long-term commitment to sustainable growth, and we are looking forward to supporting CleanNA with the resources to expand its B2C presence and develop new applications. Together, we are confident in our ability to accelerate scientific discovery and create lasting value."

For CleanNA, the investment represents a pivotal opportunity to expand the company's reach in the B2C market, using INTEGRA Biosciences' global network of 85 sales representatives and over 100 highly trained distribution partners.

From the very beginning, we felt a strong cultural alignment and shared mission with INTEGRA Biosciences, which made this partnership a natural fit for us. This investment marks an exciting step in our growth, allowing us to integrate our development and production expertise with INTEGRA Biosciences' robust market presence. Both companies will now be well positioned to create sustainable value and capitalize on their unique and shared business strengths."

Glenn Nohar, CEO, CleanNA

