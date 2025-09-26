Advanced workflow automation and scalable image analysis in spatial biology

ZEISS Microscopy and Concept Life Sciences, a UK-based contract research organization (CRO), announced their collaboration aimed at pioneering new approaches to workflow automation and scalable image analysis in spatial biology.

Key focus areas of the collaboration are: Automated high-throughput imaging workflow: Utilizing ZEISS Axioscan 7 spatial biology to streamline imaging processes; SlideStream integration: Enhancing imaging, image management, and integration into lab information systems for seamless operations; AI-powered image analysis: Employing Mindpeak software to ensure reproducible and scalable data outputs; Assay development and evaluation: Supporting both multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) and IHC applications.

The critical role of efficiency in spatial biology

As spatial biology gains prominence in translational research and clinical pipelines, reducing variability and increasing efficiency becomes crucial, especially for CROs aiding pharma and biotech clients in drug discovery and development.

"A key bottleneck in any spatial biology project is whole-slide tissue scanning, which can lead to unplanned reviews and repeat imaging, making it difficult to predict delivery timelines and associated costs. ZEISS is helping us to overcome this challenge with an efficient and reproducible automated workflow that truly benefits CROs offering this service. I'm proud to be working with our incredible spatial biology team - driven by a shared commitment to excellence and innovation - as we collaborate with ZEISS to advance scanning technology and deliver the very best for our customers," said Dr Hayley Gooding, Biology Services Director at Concept Life Sciences, emphasizing the challenge.

Commitment to high-impact solutions in drug development and cancer research

This collaboration aims to support the biopharmaceutical industry and CROs in generating high-quality evidence for informed decisions in drug development and cancer research.

By working with a CRO deeply involved in biomarker discovery and cancer research, we're not just improving technical workflows, we're advancing how data is translated into meaningful outcomes. Our aim is to support the industry in moving faster, with greater consistency, and ultimately bringing better therapies to patients," 

Dr. Florian Leiss, Head of Product and Applications for Spatial Biology, ZEISS

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to delivering practical, high-impact solutions that benefit both research and clinical applications in spatial biology.

