Radiomics significantly outperforms clinical models for predicting NPC treatment outcome

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Science and Technology Review Publishing HouseSep 30 2025

Nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) is a highly aggressive malignancy, with most patients presenting at locally advanced stages. While immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as PD-1 blockade, have reshaped treatment strategies, only a minority of patients achieve durable benefit. Accurate biomarkers for predicting treatment response remain an urgent unmet need.

A multicenter study led by Prof. Shuixing Zhang and Prof. Bin Zhang from the First Affiliated Hospital of Jinan University enrolled 246 patients with locally advanced NPC treated with immunotherapy. By applying artificial intelligence algorithms, the team extracted and selected optimal radiomic features from medical imaging to construct a predictive model. Results demonstrated that this AI-based radiomics model achieved an AUC of 0.760, significantly outperforming traditional clinical models (AUC 0.559) in predicting treatment response. For prognosis, the optimal model reached a C-index of 0.858, accurately stratifying patients into high- and low-risk groups.

Beyond predictive performance, the study also explored the biological interpretability of the model. Through image-pathology correlation analysis using whole-slide H&E and IHC images, researchers uncovered strong associations between radiomic features and key immune cell markers, including CD45RO, CD8, PD-L1, and CD163. These findings reveal a clear link between imaging-derived features and the immune landscape of the tumor microenvironment, providing biological validation of the radiomics approach.

Together, this work highlights the promise of radiomics as a powerful, non-invasive tool for precision immunotherapy in NPC. By combining advanced imaging analytics with pathology correlation, the study not only improves predictive accuracy but also bridges radiomic signatures with tumor biology, offering new insights into patient stratification and personalized treatment.

Source:

Science and Technology Review Publishing House

Journal reference:

Sun, J., et al. (2025) Radiomic model associated with tumor microenvironment predicts immunotherapy response and prognosis in patients with locoregionally advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Research. doi.org/10.34133/research.0749.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Immunotherapy replaces surgery for early-stage dMMR cancers in landmark study
STRIDE immunotherapy sets new benchmark for survival in advanced liver cancer
Study identifies key enzyme linked to metastasis in head and neck cancer
Rare kidney cancer evades immune system in unique ways
Proteomic study reveals new drug targets in gastric signet ring cell carcinoma
CHAF1B drives lung squamous cell carcinoma progression by repressing SETD7
ATOX1 drives hepatocellular carcinoma progression through c-Myb and PI3K/AKT activation
Mutation profiles and clinicopathological correlations in lung squamous cell carcinoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Epigenetic dysregulation drives hepatocellular carcinoma development