Bacteria-based mosquito program shields Brazilian city from record dengue outbreak

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Monash UniversityOct 16 2025

Dengue has been a public health problem in the tropical world for decades and 2024 saw a global dengue surge, with more than 14 million cases and 10 thousand deaths reported worldwide – more than more double the figures for dengue epidemics previously recorded in 2023 and 2019.

In the middle of the world's worst global dengue epidemic – the city of Niterói, Brazil, was effectively protected against the deadly disease by an innovative program that introduced a bacteria called Wolbachia into the local mosquito population, reducing their ability to transmit dengue and lowering the rate of dengue by almost 90 per cent.

According to the authors, the study findings "suggest that Wolbachia prevented at least three-quarters of the dengue case burden that may have otherwise occurred in Niterói in 2024, corresponding to thousands of cases averted."

The study, led by the World Mosquito Program and researchers at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, and published in the journal Tropical Medicine and Infectious Diseases, involved the release of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes infected with the wMel-strain Wolbachia bacteria throughout Niterói, a city of half a million people in Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. Within five years of the introduction, the majority of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in Niterói carried Wolbachia, lowering the incidence of dengue by 89 per cent.

Associate Professor Katherine Anders from Monash University and Professor Luciano Moreira, from the World Mosquito Program and now CEO of Wolbito do Brasil, led the study evaluating the long-term public health impact of the Wolbachia deployments in Niterói.

Related Stories

Of particular significance was the finding that dengue incidence Niterói in 2024 – which was a period of record high incidence of the disease in Brazil – was 374 per 100,000 population, substantially lower than overall in Rio de Janeiro state (1884 per 100,000) and nationwide in Brazil (3157 per 100,000).

According to Associate Professor Anders, the study adds to the accumulating evidence that successful introduction of Wolbachia into mosquito populations is a sustainable intervention that provides ongoing protection to communities. This sets it apart from traditional ways of controlling the mosquitoes that transmit dengue – such as the use of insecticide, which has led to resistance and is challenging to deliver in complex urban environments.

In July, Brazil has unveiled the world's largest biofactory, Wolbito do Brasil, located in Curibita, dedicated to breeding mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia bacteria, described by Professor Moreira as "an innovative method poised to safeguard an estimated 140 million people from dengue fever across the nation in the coming years."

Source:

Monash University

Journal reference:

Anders, K. L., et al. (2025). Long-Term Durability and Public Health Impact of City-Wide wMel Wolbachia Mosquito Releases in Niterói, Brazil, During a Dengue Epidemic Surge. Tropical Medicine and Infectious Disease. doi.org/10.3390/tropicalmed10090237

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Drinking soft drinks may fuel depression by altering gut bacteria
Portable SERS test detects harmful bacteria in beef within minutes
Beetroot juice lowers blood pressure in older adults by reshaping oral bacteria
How a new U.S. health study is fixing bias in wearable data research
Empowering genomics research with cloud-based innovation
High-resolution imaging reveals how polymyxins trigger rapid shedding of bacterial armor
Unlocking the secrets of oral bacteria to fight tooth decay
Can oral bacteria make heart disease worse?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Carrot fiber supplement boosts gut bacteria and immune defenses