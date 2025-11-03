NIH grant supports research on how the immune system responds to serious eye infections

New research that sheds light on how the immune system responds to serious eye infections is underway at Wayne State University, supported by a $2.3 million federal grant from the National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The four-year project, "The Role of Eosinophils in Modulating the Corneal Response to Infection," is led by Dr. Elizabeth Berger, associate professor of ophthalmology, visual and anatomical sciences at the Wayne State University School of Medicine.

The study focuses on microbial keratitis, an infection of the cornea often caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium that is difficult to treat due to its aggressive nature and resistance to many antibiotics. If not treated properly, it can lead to corneal scarring, perforation and blindness. Risk factors for microbial keratitis include eye trauma/injury, a weakened immune system, and improper use of contact lenses or eye drops.

While eosinophils are typically associated with allergy and asthma, there is growing evidence that they play a more nuanced role in infection and tissue repair. Our goal is to uncover how these cells influence the delicate balance between inflammation and healing in the cornea. By understanding their role, we hope to identify new therapeutic strategies that not only fight infection but also preserve vision." Dr. Elizabeth Berger, associate professor of ophthalmology, visual and anatomical sciences, Wayne State University School of Medicine

Eosinophils are types of white blood cell that have been largely overlooked in eye research. However, emerging studies suggest that they may help modulate inflammation and promote healing during corneal infection. At the same time, their persistence in the cornea could lead to extensive tissue destruction, including corneal opacity, stromal fibrosis and ulceration.

By characterizing the role of eosinophils within the corneal microenvironment, Berger's research aims to fill a critical gap in understanding eosinophil biology in ocular health. She hopes the findings will ultimately lead to novel cellular targets for treating infections and reducing associated complications, particularly in high-risk groups such as contact lens wearers and immunocompromised individuals.

"This NIH grant is an exciting addition to Dr. Berger's research portfolio that supports the important research that she is doing here at Wayne State University," said Dr. Ezemenari M. Obasi, vice president for research & innovation. "Federal funding is critical to not only help with discovering new ways to treat health challenges, but also to train the next generation of researchers that are learning how to make discoveries that improve lives. I look forward to the important impact this research will have."

The award number for this grant from the National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health is EY036697.