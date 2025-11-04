Optibrium delivers real-time collaboration in its comprehensive molecular design platform with StarDrop 8

Optibrium, a leading developer of software and AI solutions for molecular design, today announced the release of StarDrop 8, the most significant update to its comprehensive discovery platform in its 20-year history. StarDrop 8 integrates real-time collaboration into every stage of the compound design and optimization workflow, enabling teams to make better decisions together and progress faster from hit to candidate.

Unlike existing discovery collaboration software, StarDrop 8 delivers an all-in-one solution for medicinal chemists. It embeds collaboration directly into a platform that seamlessly combines interactive data visualization and structure-activity relationship analyses with compound design, supported by a broad range of in silico modelling and generative chemistry capabilities.

StarDrop helps scientists extract clear, actionable insights from complex discovery data. By integrating real-time collaboration within this environment, teams can leverage their collective knowledge at every step to prioritise the compounds most likely to succeed and focus synthesis efforts where they matter.

StarDrop 8 improves how discovery teams work together, enabling:

Seamless collaboration by centralizing all project information and analyses in a secure shared environment, accessible to users working from any location or time zone.

by centralizing all project information and analyses in a secure shared environment, accessible to users working from any location or time zone. More informed decision-making by ensuring everyone is working with the latest compounds and data, preventing any time lost from duplicated efforts.

by ensuring everyone is working with the latest compounds and data, preventing any time lost from duplicated efforts. Faster problem solving by granting each user the flexibility to view and analyse project information in their own way, whilst instantly sharing insights and results with colleagues.

by granting each user the flexibility to view and analyse project information in their own way, whilst instantly sharing insights and results with colleagues. Boosted productivity by capturing designs and decisions through every step of the discovery process, enabling teams to identify successful strategies and apply them to future work.

StarDrop 8 also strengthens its predictive capabilities with new and updated models for key ADME properties and additional molecular property calculators.

StarDrop 8 is now available for evaluation upon request.