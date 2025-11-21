New Mānuka honey formulation shows promise against drug-resistant bacteria

Aston University's Dr Jonathan Cox and New Zealand Mānuka honey company Comvita have announced a significant milestone in their three-year research collaboration, with the filing of a new patent for a formulation to fight bacterial infections.

The formulation harnesses the unique antimicrobial properties of Mānuka honey to help address the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The new patent covers a breakthrough Mānuka honey formulation that is more effective at fighting bacteria than Mānuka honey alone. Early results are very promising, showing it is effective against many highly drug-resistant bacterial species, including MRSA, and others that are major causes of serious hospital infections and deaths worldwide.

This announcement comes during World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, highlighting the power of international science partnerships, and the shared commitment of New Zealand and the UK to develop novel, effective, and globally relevant solutions.

AMR is considered by the WHO as one of the top 10 global public health challenges, with the potential to cause up to 10 million deaths a year by 2050. In New Zealand, Māori and Pacific people are more likely to be hospitalised with infection illnesses, and are therefore at greater risk from antibiotic-resistant infections. In the UK, the government classifies AMR as a "chronic risk", and 35,200 deaths every year are attributed to AMR.

Dr Cox, senior lecturer in microbiology in Aston University School of Biosciences said:

"Antibiotic-resistant infections such as Mycobacterium abscessus are incredibly difficult to treat, and new therapeutic options are urgently needed. Our work shows that Mānuka honey has remarkable potential, both on its own, as novel formulations, and in combination with existing antibiotics to tackle AMR. Filing this patent is an exciting step toward translating our laboratory discoveries into real-world treatments that could make a meaningful difference for patients globally."

This patent marks a major milestone in our mission to advance the science of Mānuka honey and unlock its full potential in supporting global health. Our collaboration with Dr Cox reflects the best of science and nature working together and a model for how industry and academia from all corners of the world can work together to solve big problems. As AMR continues to rise worldwide, the need for safe, natural, and effective alternatives has never been greater. We're proud to be leading research that could one day contribute to better outcomes for communities everywhere." Dr. Jackie Evans, chief science officer at Comvita

Her Excellency Iona Thomas, British High Commissioner to New Zealand, said:

"This collaboration between Comvita and Aston University is a standout example of the strength of UK-New Zealand research partnerships. AMR is one of the most serious health challenges of our time, and it will take innovative, cross-border thinking to solve it. Seeing world-class researchers and industry leaders come together to advance a nature-based solution is exactly the kind of impact our countries can deliver when we work side by side."