11th Innate Killer Summit returns to San Diego, showcasing clinical data that signals renewed momentum in NK cell therapy

March 23-25, 2026 | San Diego, CA

The 11th Innate Killer Summit returns, bringing together global leaders advancing natural killer (NK) cell–based immunotherapies. The meeting continues as the longest‑running and only dedicated international forum focused exclusively on NK, CAR‑NK, iNKT, and next‑generation innate immune programs.

The summit arrives at a pivotal moment. Multiple NK therapy developers are now reporting encouraging Phase I results, including early signs of durability, improved persistence, and favorable safety profiles. These data points are strengthening confidence in the field and helping drive renewed investor interest despite broader biotech market pressures.

The NK community is driven by collaboration

Our field is unique because everyone knows each other and supports our shared mission. I’ve initiated several collaborations based on encounters at previous conferences, and I’m looking forward to seeing all of the new data and identifying new opportunities to help other companies and researchers. Said Nina Horwitz, CEO, Immune Bridge

View Nina’s full interview here.

A clinical-first agenda highlighting real-world progress

This year’s program places a strong emphasis on clinical validation and translational success, featuring presentations from companies actively advancing NK therapies.

Key sessions include:

NÖK Therapeutics will present durable long-term survival data from its autologous NK-cell consolidation strategy in multiple myeloma. They will highlight extended Phase I follow-up, clinical durability, and outcomes in high-risk patient populations.

will present durable long-term survival data from its autologous NK-cell consolidation strategy in multiple myeloma. They will highlight extended Phase I follow-up, clinical durability, and outcomes in high-risk patient populations. MiNK Therapeutics will share first-in-human clinical insights from its allogeneic and CAR-NK programs, focusing on safety, in vivo persistence, and early signals of therapeutic activity across hematologic malignancies.

will share first-in-human clinical insights from its allogeneic and CAR-NK programs, focusing on safety, persistence, and early signals of therapeutic activity across hematologic malignancies. Senti Bio will demonstrate how engineered selectivity and translational biomarkers are being used to enhance efficacy while maintaining a favorable safety profile in relapsed/refractory AML, with its logic-gated CAR-NK platform (SENTI-202)

Expert speakers include senior leaders from ImmuneBridge, NKILT Therapeutics, Artiva Biotherapeutics, GeCell Therapeutics, and leading academic institutions such as Rizvani Lab, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Stanford University, and the University of Pennsylvania.

Addressing manufacturing, biomarkers, and investment readiness

Beyond clinical updates, the Summit will highlight practical challenges shaping NK development. Topics include donor variability, cryopreservation, large-scale manufacturing, biomarker-guided trial design, and the integration of AI-supported translational tools.

There will be two pre-conference workshops providing hands-on insights into manufacturing optimization and translational toolkits designed to de-risk clinical programs and accelerate regulatory milestones.

A dedicated CEO Think Tank and interactive investor-focused sessions will explore how NK developers are positioning their pipelines for sustainable financing, strategic partnerships, and long-term commercial viability.

A proven platform for collaboration in innate immunity

For more than a decade, the Innate Killer Summit has built a reputation as a uniquely collaborative environment where researchers can participate in focused discussions and directly engage decision‑makers.

As one previous attendee noted:

“What always stands out is the focused group discussions and the opportunity to speak directly with decision-makers across multiple sessions.”

Find out more about the summit, and how you can participate here: www.innate-killer.com