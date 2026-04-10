Revvity unveils its Signals BioDesign offering to advance biologic research workflows

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Revvity, Inc. announced that its Revvity Signals Software business is launching Signals BioDesign, a cloud-native molecular cloning solution that streamlines biologics research workflows. Built for biotech and pharma R&D teams, the platform simplifies complex cloning processes and enables scalable, collaborative development in a unified digital environment. It addresses the limitations of desktop tools and overly complex platforms by combining essential cloning methodologies with enterprise-grade collaboration.

The Signals BioDesign offering provides a complete solution for designing therapeutic constructs across core cloning workflows including Golden Gate, Gibson assembly, and restriction/ligation, plus primer design, Sanger sequencing analysis, and protein translation in one simple to use application. The solution enables high-throughput combinatorial cloning for up to 1,000 constructs while maintaining workflow simplicity, allowing pharma and biotech researchers to design faster, collaborate seamlessly, and eliminate costly data silos. As the only cloud-native molecular cloning tool with integration in the Signals One platform, the Signals BioDesign solution connects design with existing bioregistration and multi-modal experiment capture in a unified biologics research ecosystem.

The Signals BioDesign offering addresses a critical need for molecular biology teams developing the next generation of antibody, cell, and gene therapies, This solution empowers researchers with enterprise-ready collaboration and centralized construct management without the complexity of over-engineered platforms. By integrating directly with our Signals One platform, we're focusing on enabling teams to accelerate therapeutic development timelines and bring life-saving treatments to patients faster."

Kevin Willoe, President, Revvity Signals Software

The cloud-native architecture enables real-time team collaboration, centralized bio-sequence libraries, duplicate checking, monomer management, and granular access controls that desktop tools cannot provide, while multi-tenant SaaS deployment eliminates the administrative overhead and compliance risks associated with desktop software licensing. The Signals BioDesign solution’s AI-ready data infrastructure also positions research teams for future machine learning applications in sequence optimization and predictive design.

Revvity will introduce the Signals BioDesign offering at the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo, May 19-21, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Source:

Revvity Signals Software Inc.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Medical Research News

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