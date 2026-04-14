Expanded assay development and screening services strengthen integrated drug discovery capabilities

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We are pleased to announce the launch of expanded Assay Development and Screening facilities at our headquarters in Chapel-en-le-Frith. The new 500 ft2 facility builds on our current Integrated Drug Discovery capabilities, enhancing support for our global pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients.

Concept Life Sciences’ Assay Development and Screening group provides bespoke assay development and screening platforms adapted to a wide range of therapeutic indications and modalities. This expansion will allow our drug hunters to significantly reduce project timelines and costs, and enable seamless progression of programs throughout the drug discovery process.

This development builds on the recent strategic expansion of our integrated drug discovery facilities at our Chapel-en-le-Frith site announced last year, which brought Chemistry, ADMET and Screening together under one roof.

Image Credit: Concept Life Sciences

With cutting-edge facilities and a strong client centric approach, Concept Life Sciences continues to drive innovation in drug discovery. The expansion of our Assay Development and Screening function reinforces our commitment to transforming science into therapies that improve lives worldwide.

Learn more about how our Assay Development and Screening services can streamline your drug discovery.

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Concept Life Sciences

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals

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