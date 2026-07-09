BW Fusion enhances consistency for ag-tech R&D with INTEGRA Biosciences’ liquid handling tools

Agricultural biotech BW Fusion relies on an ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot and VOYAGER adjustable tip spacing pipette from INTEGRA Biosciences to streamline its R&D processes. This set-up increases throughput, improves consistency and eliminates variability for reliable results every time. 

BW Fusion is an innovator in agricultural crop and soil nutrition and, as the company has grown, so too has the need to streamline workflows and increase cost efficiency. To address this issue, the company has invested in INTEGRA’s ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot and VOYAGER adjustable tip spacing pipette, as fermentation scientist Zach Biddle explained: “Streamlining our processes with the ASSIST PLUS and VOYAGER pipette has been phenomenal, a real game changer. It’s so easy to adjust the tip spacing to simultaneously transfer several samples between labware of different formats. The system is invaluable for tasks such as filling dilution tubes and performing serial dilutions, relieving staff from tedious and time-consuming manual pipetting, and guaranteeing consistency. Simply automating these mundane tasks has been massive.”

“We’ve found it very easy to use the VOYAGER and ASSIST PLUS, and needed just half a day of training to get up to speed. The software is an intuitive open platform that is free to use, so anyone in the lab can install it on their computer and easily build their own processes. Crucially, you can simulate the program on the computer to show you exactly what's going to happen. That allows you to model the protocol to identify and correct any programming errors, avoiding wasting time and reagents, which is awesome. It brings a beautiful simplicity to something that's so complex,” Zach concluded.

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About INTEGRA Biosciences

INTEGRA Biosciences (https://www.integra-biosciences.com) is a leading provider of high-quality laboratory tools and consumables for liquid handling. The company is committed to creating innovative solutions which fulfil the needs of its customers in research, diagnostics and quality control within the life sciences markets and medical sector. INTEGRA’s engineering and production teams in Zizers, Switzerland and Hudson, NH, USA, strive to develop and manufacture instruments and consumables of outstanding quality. Today, INTEGRA’s innovative laboratory products are widely used all around the world where they help scientists accelerate scientific discovery. INTEGRA is an ISO 9001 certified company.

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