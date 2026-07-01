INTEGRA strides along the path towards net zero

INTEGRA Biosciences has made significant inroads towards its net zero goals in the 3 years since it committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This scheme provides independent assessment and approval of companies’ carbon reduction targets according to strict criteria, and has been crucial in guiding the company’s progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

INTEGRA has been working in partnership with a leading climate protection organization, the myclimate foundation, to calculate its carbon footprint and implement practices to reduce carbon emissions. These actions have enabled the company to make great strides towards greener practices, including:

In-house generation of 970 MWh of photovoltaic electricity per year

Increasing the use of renewable energy from 48 to 98% since 2021

28% reduction in Scope 3 emissions per turnover, notably by halving the volume of air freight, material savings on pipette tip boxes (50%) and supporting e-mobility via company-owned charging stations

To achieve higher scores in the My Green Lab® ACT® Ecolabel program and provide more transparency for its customers, INTEGRA has also looked at product carbon footprints and holds gold status for its AUTO racks – currently the highest score in the tips for automation category.