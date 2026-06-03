Streamlining immunological research using VIAFLO 96 and VIAFLO 384 handheld electronic pipettes

An immunology research group at an Ivy League university is using the VIAFLO 96 and VIAFLO 384 handheld electronic pipettes from INTEGRA Biosciences to streamline its ELISA workflows. These compact and convenient 96 and 384 channel pipetting solutions make it easier to perform the numerous repetitive steps required for these immunoassays, improving consistency and saving time.

The group performs many ELISAs each day, meaning that the time savings achieved using the VIAFLO 96 and VIAFLO 384 really add up. A PhD student in the group explained: "It would be impossible to manually pipette the number of samples required for all the ELISAs we do in a day. We've been using the VIAFLO 96 and VIAFLO 384 to carry out key assay steps, and we've recently begun using the programmable automation settings to perform these tasks even faster and more accurately. The repeat dispense mode also really helps when we perform protein purification and aliquoting, as it cuts the time in half, meaning we can perform other tasks in the lab. We really love INTEGRA in our lab, and we use many other INTEGRA products for different tasks, including several VOYAGER adjustable tip spacing pipettes, and PIPETBOY acu 2 serological pipet controllers. Our INTEGRA rep is also really helpful. He's visited our lab several times to service our VIAFLO 96 and VIAFLO 384 and teach us how to program our devices, saving us hours of time. We've only had positive experiences with INTEGRA!"