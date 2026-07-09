VOYAGER electronic pipettes support breakthroughs in analgesia research

Scientists at Purdue University in Indiana, USA, are using VOYAGER adjustable tip spacing pipettes and PIPETBOY acu 2 serological pipet controllers to accelerate drug discovery for new chronic pain therapies. These pipettes help the team to improve the throughput and reproducibility of assays in a 384 well format, supporting vital research into targeted, opioid-free pain treatments.

In addition to opioid receptors, chronic pain medications often target ion channels that are expressed ubiquitously throughout the nervous system, resulting in side effects. Analgesia research is therefore moving towards alternative non-opioid, more selective treatments to reduce these off-target effects. Adenylyl cyclase (AC) enzymes is one such therapeutic target, and studies have shown that knocking out these enzymes – particularly AC1 – is highly effective in alleviating chronic pain and could cause fewer side effects than drugs targeting widespread ion channels.

Dr Val Watts is a Professor and Associate Dean for Research in the Borch Department of Medicinal Chemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at Purdue University and heads up the multi-disciplinary Watts laboratory. His team studies the regulation of ACs, their signalling mechanisms, and potential enzyme inhibitors, using INTEGRA Biosciences’ single and multichannel VOYAGER adjustable tip spacing pipettes – as well as a PIPETBOY acu 2 serological pipet controller – for the repetitive dispensing tasks involved in these assays. Dr Watts described why they chose these liquid handling solutions: “We routinely need to pipette quickly and consistently in a 384 well format, but manual methods can be slow and prone to inter-user variability and errors. I started using VOYAGER pipettes because of their flexibility; the device allows us to precisely dispense into just a few wells or rapidly fill an entire 384 well plate with very little hands-on time.”

“Another great thing about the VOYAGER is the adjustable tip spacing feature, which allows us to pipette from microcentrifuge tubes to 96 well plates, and then to 384 well plates, all with a single pipette. They are easy to use and highly intuitive, and we can easily create customized pipetting protocols using the simple touch wheel and user interface. These pipettes simplify assay set-up, giving us more time to spend on critical research into targeted, non-opioid treatments for chronic pain.”

Related Stories

Visit the INTEGRA Biosciences website to learn more.

About INTEGRA Biosciences

INTEGRA Biosciences (www.integra-biosciences.com) is a leading provider of high-quality laboratory tools and consumables for liquid handling. The company is committed to creating innovative solutions which fulfil the needs of its customers in research, diagnostics and quality control within the life sciences markets and medical sector. INTEGRA's portfolio also encompasses next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions, with automated workflows and magnetic bead-based reagents for reliable NGS sample preparation. INTEGRA's engineering and production teams in Zizers, Switzerland and Hudson, NH, USA, strive to develop and manufacture instruments and consumables of outstanding quality. Today, INTEGRA's innovative laboratory products are widely used all around the world where they help scientists accelerate scientific discovery. INTEGRA is an ISO 9001 certified company.

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    INTEGRA Biosciences. (2026, July 09). VOYAGER electronic pipettes support breakthroughs in analgesia research. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 09, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260709/VOYAGER-electronic-pipettes-support-breakthroughs-in-analgesia-research.aspx.

  • MLA

    INTEGRA Biosciences. "VOYAGER electronic pipettes support breakthroughs in analgesia research". News-Medical. 09 July 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260709/VOYAGER-electronic-pipettes-support-breakthroughs-in-analgesia-research.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    INTEGRA Biosciences. "VOYAGER electronic pipettes support breakthroughs in analgesia research". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260709/VOYAGER-electronic-pipettes-support-breakthroughs-in-analgesia-research.aspx. (accessed July 09, 2026).

  • Harvard

    INTEGRA Biosciences. 2026. VOYAGER electronic pipettes support breakthroughs in analgesia research. News-Medical, viewed 09 July 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260709/VOYAGER-electronic-pipettes-support-breakthroughs-in-analgesia-research.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Purdue University accelerates rare disease drug discovery with the WELLJET dispenser stacker
INTEGRA Biosciences’ pipettes help progress small molecule inhibitors from discovery to clinical trials
Celleo Biotech uses INTEGRA's PIPETBOY GENIUS to improve reproducibility and efficiency
INTEGRA Biosciences’ tools support vital PCR purification protocols
Leveling up NGS workflows with INTEGRA Biosciences’ solutions
INTEGRA strides along the path towards net zero
BW Fusion enhances consistency for ag-tech R&D with INTEGRA Biosciences’ liquid handling tools
Researchers at Tulane University School of Medicine strengthen breast cancer research workflows with advanced liquid handling

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from INTEGRA Biosciences

See all content from INTEGRA Biosciences

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
INTEGRA's PIPETBOY GENIUS provides superior ergonomics and liquid control for cell culture