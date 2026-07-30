INTEGRA Biosciences expands availability of MAGFLO™ NGS magnetic beads for efficient NGS size selection and PCR clean-up

INTEGRA Biosciences has extended the availability of its MAGFLO™ NGS magnetic beads for efficient purification of nucleic acids across Europe and North America. MAGFLO NGS magnetic beads are QC verified for single and double sided size selection, helping to ensure consistent DNA or RNA fragment sizes. They are stable at room temperature, RNase free and interchangeable with gold standard beads for size selection protocols, making them a cost-effective alternative for almost any lab.

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MAGFLO NGS beads enable controlled double-sided size selection across fragment ranges from 100-1000 bp and are also compatible with long DNA fragments and gDNA for long-read sequencing applications. The beads are suitable for fragmented DNA, RNA, cDNA and PCR products. MAGFLO NGS magnetic beads integrate seamlessly with INTEGRA’s automated ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot with MAG or HEATMAG modules, as well as VIAFLO 96 and VIAFLO 384 handheld electronic pipettes. This enables semi or fully automated DNA clean-up and size selection workflows, reducing manual handling and increasing productivity.

In a performance validation, the MAGFLO NGS magnetic beads demonstrated comparable sequencing metrics and no detectable bias in microbial diversity analysis when benchmarked against industry-standard beads for Illumina MiSeq amplicon sequencing workflows.

Visit the INTEGRA Biosciences website to learn more.

MAGFLO NGS magnetic beads are available in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.

About INTEGRA Biosciences

INTEGRA Biosciences (https://www.integra-biosciences.com) is a leading provider of high-quality laboratory tools and consumables for liquid handling. The company is committed to creating innovative solutions which fulfil the needs of its customers in research, diagnostics and quality control within the life sciences markets and medical sector. INTEGRA’s engineering and production teams in Zizers, Switzerland and Hudson, NH, USA, strive to develop and manufacture instruments and consumables of outstanding quality. Today, INTEGRA’s innovative laboratory products are widely used all around the world where they help scientists accelerate scientific discovery. INTEGRA is an ISO 9001 certified company.

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